Photo Flash: Playwright Renee Flemings Participates in Talkback for Her Short Film THE BROTHERHOOD

Following the 7th Annual Chain NYC Film Festival screening of her short film "The Brotherhood," writer/director Renee Flemings participated in a talkback with Festival general manager Rick Hamilton at the venue on West 36th Street in Manhattan on August 10, 2019.

Adapted from her play - the 23 minute film which was presented during the Festivals' "Race" programming block - focuses on two brothers, Stefan and Eric, struggle to come to an understanding about the loss of their younger brother. Starring actors CK Allen and Ian Moses Eaton, "The Brotherhood" - which was filmed in New York City - touches on themes of family, truth and police brutality.

"I wrote the play as part of a tradition on the birthday of Dr. King [Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.] of creating something new inspired by my perspective of how far we have or have not come as a society as it relates to his dreams and hopes for us as human beings," said Flemings who hails from Louisville Kentucky.

An encore screening has been set for Saturday, August 17 at 9:30pm @ The Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th St. - 4th Flr) in Manhattan. Admission is $10 (plus fees) online/12.00 @ the door and to purchase tickets and for additional information, go to: www.chainfilmfestival.com/ or call (646) 580-6003.





