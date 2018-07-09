Photo Flash: Paper Mill Playhouse Gives Sneak Peek of Theater Renovations

Jul. 9, 2018  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Paper Mill Playhouse is in the process of renovating the interior of the historic theater, including replacement of all the theater's seating. The renovations will be complete in time to open the 2018-2019 season in September.

Check out a sneak peek of the renovations below!

Paper Mill Playhouse donors, patrons and stakeholders have the opportunity to dedicate a seat in the newly renovated theater, a visible and lasting way to show your support for Paper Mill Playhouse. Your inspiration for inscribing a seat plaque can come from anywhere, for any reason meaningful to you. You can dedicate a seat as an individual, couple, or family for your children, grandchildren, parents, in memory of a loved one or with the name of your business or organization.

