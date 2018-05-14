Photo Flash: PRONOUN SHOWDOWN Returns to Feinstein's/54 Below

"Pronoun Showdown 2" played to a packed house Sunday night at Feinstein's/54 Below. Swapping pronouns in classic Broadway hits resulted in a night of hilarity, sung by some of Broadway's best! Take a peek at all the action below!

Music Directed by Benjamin Rauhala. Conceived and Produced by Abby DePhillips and Kimberly Jenna Simon

Performers included: Laura Osnes (Cinderella-Tony Nomination, Bonnie and Clyde-Tony Nomination), Eva Noblezada (Miss Saigon-Tony Nomination), Zach Adkins (Anastasia, Kinky Boots), John Battagliese (BAZ), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Frozen, Kinky Boots), Alaina Mills (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Michael Ryan (Newsies), Samantha Pollino (Hamilton, Head Over Heels), Kimberly Jenna Simon (Pronoun Showdown), Dan DeLuca (Newsies). Demarius R. Copes (Mean Girls, Hamilton), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked, Cruel Intentions), Bradley Gibson (A Bronx Tale), Joe Kinosian (Murder for Two), Nathan Lucrezio (Aladdin), Kathryn Allison (Aladdin).

