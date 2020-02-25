Photo Flash: Michael Urie, Kathleen Chalfant, Lilli Cooper and More at Keen Company's ARSENIC & OLD LACE Benefit

Keen Company presented a benefit reading of Arsenic & Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring, directed by Mr. Silverstein. The one night only event in celebration of Keen's 20th anniversary took place last night, Monday, February 24th at Theatre Row.

The complete cast included Kathleen Chalfant as Martha Brewster, Marsha Mason as Abby Brewster, Michael Urie as Mortimer Brewster, Graham Rowat as Jonathan Brewster, Reg Rogers as Dr. Einstein, Steven Rattazzi as Teddy Brewster, Lilli Cooper as Elaine Harper, Chuck Cooper as The Rev. Dr. Harper, Gabriel Ebert as Officer O'Hara, Major Attaway as Officer Brophy, Kyle Sherman as Officer Klein, Ian Bedford as Lieutenant Rooney, Jay Russell as Mr. Gibbs, and Hal Robinson as Mr. Witherspoon.

Photo Credit: Ben Jay



