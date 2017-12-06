Photo Flash: Michael Cerveris and More on the Red Carpet for RIGHT BEFORE I GO. Benefit

The one-night-only NYC premiere of Stan Zimmerman's Right Before I Go. took place on Monday, December 4, 2017 at Town Hall (123 W 43rd Street). Directed by Michael Wilson, Right Before I Go. featured a cast of 23, including Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award-winners raising awareness for suicide prevention.

A student panel / talkback took place at 6:30 PM followed by the 8:00 PM performance. A VIP post-show cocktail reception took place immediately after the performance for anyone who purchased a VIP level ticket.

Proceeds from the evening benefit prominent suicide awareness and prevention charities, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (afsp.org) and JED Foundation (JEDFoundation.org).

The cast for Right Before I Go. includes Elizabeth Ashley, Wilson Bethel, Ellen Burstyn, Chris Gethard, RASHAD JENNINGS, Brian Kinsella, Maggie Lacey, Judith Light, Jennifer Lim, Hari Nef, Maulik Pancholy, Lois Smith, Amber Tamblyn, Raviv Ullman, Tony Award-winners Michael Cerveris and Alice Ripley, Jake Cannavale (Fish in the Dark, "Nurse Jackie"), Caitlin Fitzgerald ("Masters of Sex"), Lenny Platt ("One Life to Live," "Quantico"), Edward Hibbert ("Frasier," Something Rotten), Susan Heyward (Harry Potter...), Jin Ha (M Butterfly), Mark Blum ("Mozart in the Jungle"), singers from Broadway Dreams. and the evening's host, Vanessa Williams.

A student panel took place prior to the performance, starting at 6:30 PM at Town Hall. Open to high school and college student groups attending the performance, the panel included representatives from each of the beneficiary organizations (AFSP.org and JEDFoundation.org) along with a trained representative from the Traumatic Loss Coalition (TLC) and Wendy Sefcik of Remembering TJ.

Right Before I Go. brings to life the last words of those lost to suicide, including the heartsick, bullied, veterans, mentally ill and the achingly lonely. This poignant, deeply moving, and surprisingly light play invokes a raw and authentic approach to storytelling in an effort to help broaden public perspective of suicide, eliminate the stigma associated with depression, and strengthen the relationship between survivors and those struggling every day.

Right Before I Go. made its world premiere as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2015, where it received rave reviews. Stage Scene LA called it "Powerful!" and "Deeply Moving!." while ShowMag.com exclaimed, "This piece needs to be heard."

Right Before I Go. was produced by R. Erin Craig, La Vie Productions, Amy Blavin, Diane Orley, Jane Dubin, Ryan Ratelle, Melissa Chusid, Fireplay and One Company.

Fore more information, visit RightBeforeIGo.com.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States. If you, or someone you love, is in crisis call 1-800-273-8255.

The Crisis Text Line serves anyone, in any type of crisis, providing access to free, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week support and information via the medium people already use and trust: text. Text HOME to 741741 from anywhere in the U.S., anytime, about any type of crisis.

Established in 1987, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. AFSP celebrates 30 years of service to the suicide prevention movement. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Learn more at www.afsp.org.

JED is a nonprofit that exists to protect emotional health and prevent suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. We're partnering with high schools and colleges to strengthen their mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention programs and systems. We're equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We're encouraging community awareness, understanding and action for young adult mental health. Visit www.jedfoundation.org for more information.

Photo Credit: Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

