Photo Flash: Meet the Cast of Arena Stage's THE PAJAMA GAME, Featuring Britney Coleman, Edward Gero, Donna McKechnie and More!

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater presents The Pajama Game, directed by Alan Paul in his Arena Stage debut, with music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross, and book by George Abbott and Richard Bissell. Featuring Musical Direction by James Cunningham and Choreography by Parker Esse, The Pajama Game runs October 27-December 24 in the iconic in-the-round Fichandler Stage. BroadwayWorld has a peek at the company at their first rehearsal below!

Winner of the 1955 Tony Award for Best Musical and based on the novel 7½ Cents by Richard Bissell, The Pajama Game follows Sid Sorokin and Babe Williams in a battle of the sexes romance that soars with seductive dance numbers like "Steam Heat" and "Hernando's Hideaway."

The Pajama Game will feature D.C.-area native Tim Rogan (Beauty and the Beast national tour) as Sid alongside the previously announced Britney Coleman (Broadway's Sunset Boulevard) as Babe, with Edward Gero (Arena's The Originalist, The Little Foxes) as Hasler and Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie (Broadway's A Chorus Line) as Mabel. Joining the cast are Broadway veterans Nancy Anderson (Sunset Boulevard, A Class Act) as Gladys, Eddie Korbich (Wicked, The Little Mermaid) as Hines and Blakely Slaybaugh (Paramour, Shrek The Musical national tour) as Prez.

Included in the lineup of D.C.-area actors are Elliot Dash as Pop/Ensemble, Ben Gunderson as Joe/Ensemble, Gabi Stapula as Mae and Paul Scanlan as Max/Ensemble, with ensemble members Jay Adriel, Maggie Donnelly, Heidi Kershaw Quick, Kara-Tameika Watkins and Casey Wenger-Schulman.

Rounding out the 23-member company are Tony Neidenbach (Dance Captain), Bridget Riley, Victor Wisehart and Phil Young, with swings Katie Arthur and Tyler Roberts.

Paul's creative collaborators for The Pajama Game include Music Director Cunningham, Choreographer Esse who returns for his 15th Arena Stage production, Set Designer James Noone, Costume Designer Alejo Vietti, Lighting Designer Robert Wierzel and Sound Designer Daniel Erdberg.

The creative team for The Pajama Game also includes Wig Designer Anne Nesmith, Dialect Coach Lynn Watson, Associate Music Director Victor Simonson, Assistant Choreographer Tony Neidenbach, Stage Manager Kurt Hall, Assistant Stage Manager Anthony O Bullock and Production Assistant Emily Ann Mellon.

For tickets and more information, visit arenastage.org/shows-tickets/the-season/productions/the-pajama-game.