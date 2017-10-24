Photo Flash: Lena Hall, Tamika Lawrence, Kate Mulgrew, Alice Ripley and More Take Part in 10th Annual LIVING FOR TODAY Concert

The 10th Annual "Living for Today" benefit concert was held last night, October 23, at Joe's Pub, produced and directed by David Alpert (IF/THEN, The Trip to Bountiful, Artistic Director of Headline Programming at BroadwayCon), with music direction by Jason Wetzel (After Midnight). BroadwayWorld has photos from the evening below!

The company featured Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster), Ben Davis (Violet, A Little Night Music), Tony Award winner Daisy Eagan (The Secret Garden), Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening), Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig, Kinky Boots), Tamika Lawrence (Come From Away, The Book of Mormon), Tracy McDowell (Rent, Motown), Obie Award winner and Emmy nominee Kate Mulgrew ("Star Trek," "Orange is the New Black"), Tony Award winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal, Side Show), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen), Ceasar Samayoa (Come From Away, Sister Act), Britton Smith (After Midnight, Shuffle Along), James Snyder (Crybaby, If/Then), and Ann Fraser Thomas (Broadway Inspirational Voices), with Kerri Brackin, Kai An Chee, Jayson Kerr, and Jed Resnick.

LIVING FOR TODAY raises money for Gilana's Fund, which provides funding for educational programming promoting acceptance and understanding of our communities, each other, and ourselves. The annual concert series, which serves as a platform to announce the annual recipients of Gilana's Fund, was created in 2008 just a year after the loss of Gilana Alpert at the age of 26, by her brother David, a director in NYC, and has helped raise nearly $50,000. Gilana's Fund has benefited over twenty five deserving non-profit organizations nationwide. Visit www.gilanasfund.org for more information.

