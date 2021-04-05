Photos: Lauren Patten and Derek Klena Sing from The Rooftops with TodayTix

Over the weekend, TodayTix launched their brand new TodayTix Original concert series, held live and in-person in New York City on the rooftop at Showfields (11 Bond Street). Safely bringing together performers and audience members for the first time in more than a year, this exclusive TodayTix Original concert series kicked off with newly-minted Grammy Award-winner Lauren Patten, followed by Tony Award nominee Derek Klena.

Future performers will include On Your Feet! star Ana Villafañe on Friday, April 16, and The Lion King's Bradley Gibson on Saturday, April 17; all performances begin at 6:30 PM. Tickets for each concert are $40 per person and are on sale now exclusively at TodayTix.com.

