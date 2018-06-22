Photo Flash: Kristin Chenoweth Throws The First Pitch And Gets Her Bobblehead

Jun. 22, 2018  

On Thursday, June 14th, Kristin Chenoweth and her Broadway Bootcamp students and faculty, attended the Tulsa DRILLERS game. The kids sang the National Anthem, KC threw the first pitch (veering just a little too far to the right) and she was presented with her "collectable" BOBBLEHEAD. Another fun moment in a really busy week for the star, back in her hometown of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

For more information about Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp visit brokenarrowpac.com/give.html or sign up to receive information about next year's auditions at bit.ly/KCBBCMail

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Kristin Chenoweth and the 2018 Boot Camp Staff at ONEOK Field.

Kristin Chenoweth and the 2018 KCBBC Campers and Staff get ready to sing the National Anthem.

Mark Frie, Kristin Chenoweth, Jack T. Wallace, Kim Vento

Kristin Chenoweth and her own Tulsa Drillers Bobblehead

Kristin Chenoweth and Hornsby, the Tulsa Drillers' Mascot.

Kristin Chenoweth and Kim Vento watch as the kids sing The Star Spangled Banner.

Kristin Chenoweth throws the first pitch.

Kristin Chenoweth signs a Wicked Playbill for a fan.

Mark Frie, Kristin Chenoweth, and Kim Vento.

Kristin Chenoweth and her own Bobblehead!

Kristin Chenoweth and Christopher Sieber

Boot Camp ladies are ready for the game!

Kristin Chenoweth signs autographs for local fans.

Kristin Chenoweth and Tulsa Drillers team members.

