Photo Flash: Kristin Chenoweth Throws The First Pitch And Gets Her Bobblehead
On Thursday, June 14th, Kristin Chenoweth and her Broadway Bootcamp students and faculty, attended the Tulsa DRILLERS game. The kids sang the National Anthem, KC threw the first pitch (veering just a little too far to the right) and she was presented with her "collectable" BOBBLEHEAD. Another fun moment in a really busy week for the star, back in her hometown of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
For more information about Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp visit brokenarrowpac.com/give.html or sign up to receive information about next year's auditions at bit.ly/KCBBCMail
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
