Photo Flash: Kerry Washington Visits SCANDAL Co-Star at WAITRESS

Sep. 10, 2018  

The Broadway scene is turning positively scandalous! Katie Lowes recently took over the role of Dawn in Waitress while her Scandal co-star Kerry Washington preps for her run in American Son. Washington stopped by the diner over the weekend, check out the photo below!

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

