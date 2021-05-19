Photos: Josh Groban, Norm Lewis & More Take Part in Young People's Chorus of New York City's Virtual Benefit Gala

The world-renowned Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC) held its annual benefit gala on Monday, May 10, 2021, raising over $1 million to support the organization's year-round programs that benefit 2,000 children in New York City and beyond. In addition to its New York audience, the event received worldwide attention including guests from Hong Kong, Russia, Canada, Spain, Italy, Germany, Australia and more. Highlights of the night included Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban singing "The Impossible Dream" with YPC choristers; famed pianist Lang Lang speaking to the importance of YPC's programs; the debut of singer/songwriter Nate Sabat's "Fearless Angel" video which was created through YPC's Just Songs commissioning program; a preview of YPC's upcoming The Canon Project; fun skits including Emmy Award-winning actor, writer and director Michael Imperioli, Broadway and film actor and singer Norm Lewis and Broadway actress, singer and YPC alum Aneesa Folds; and a vast range of new choral arrangements sung by over 600 YPC choristers. The event was generously sponsored by Mastercard and Palmer's Skin and Hair Care.

Check out photos below!

Celebrated for medal-winning performances all over the world, YPC is one of the most highly acclaimed choruses in the world and its 2021 Virtual Gala gave viewers an engaging and inspiring look at YPC's groundbreaking program that is internationally renowned for its innovative diversity model and artistic excellence.

Funds raised at the gala benefit all of YPC's many initiatives, including its acclaimed School Choruses Program, which was created to bring YPC's award-wining choral curriculum to New York City public schools; its Core Program, which encompasses after-school rehearsals led by YPC-trained conductors and professional accompanists and includes chorus performances throughout the year; its Community Choruses initiative, an extension of its after-school choral programming that is brought directly to diverse neighborhoods in the greater New York City area; and its College Bound program which provides academic and college application support, as well as funding for college scholarships.

For more information about YPC, please visit ypc.org.