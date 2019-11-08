Photo Flash: Josh Groban Makes Guest Appearance At FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME
Last night, Josh Groban was a special guest at Freestyle Love Supreme!
After the show, he posed for photos with the cast. Check them out below!
A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme opened just last night, October 2 at the Booth Theatre.
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady, Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK the INC."
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Josh Groban with Freestyle Love Supreme
Josh Groban with Chris Sullivan
Josh Groban with Anthony Veneziale
