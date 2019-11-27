Photo Flash: Jazz Stars Shine Bright At NYC Readers Jazz Awards At Birdland
Sunday, November 24th marked New York's premier jazz event of the season, the 6th New York City Readers Jazz Awards presented by Hot House Magazine, in partnership with Jazzmobile. A packed house at the iconic Birdland Jazz Club enjoyed an exciting night of music and recognition for the very finest musicians that New York City has to offer. After over 80,000 votes were cast by fans worldwide, winners of the awards were announced for each of the 19 categories. A portion of the net proceeds of ticket sales were donated to Jazzmobile to support its mission to present high quality education and performance programs - an endeavor that also provides employment opportunities for our musicians and vocalists. This year's honoree was broadcast icon Mark Ruffin, and the Lifetime Achievement Award was given to producer, director and philanthropist Nobuko "Cobi" Narita.
Attendees had the opportunity to witness rare musical collaborations between finalists including Paquito d'Rivera with Akua Dixon and Walter Garro; a spectacular performance by Sounds of A&R; and an All-Star Jam featuring winners John Minnock, Champian Fulton, Pureum Jin, Fukushi Tainaka, Corey Wallace and Lauren Sevian, as well as Ty Stephens, Lynette Washington, Johnny O'Neal, Brent Birckhead and Antoinette Montague. Danny Mixon's swingin' quartet was the house band for the evening. In addition, some of the most important names in the industry were in attendance, presenting awards throughout the evening.
Photo Credit: Hubert Willians and Fred Cohen.
Robin Bell-Stevens (Jazzmobile) and Gwen Kelley (Hot House)
Flavio Silva, winner of Best Guitar and Suzi Reynolds
Danny Mixon, Antoinette Montague and Ty Stephens
Stefon Harris, winner of Best Vibraphonist
Mark Ruffin, Honoree
Pureum Jin, winner of Best Alto Saxophonist, Rising Star and Jazz Artist of the Year
Fukushi Tainaka, winner of Best Drummer
Lauren Sevian, winner of Best Baritone Saxophonist
Sheila Anderson and Freddie Hendrix, winner of Best Trumpeter
Corey Wallace, winner of Best Trombonist
Champian Fulton, winner of Best Pianist and Best Female Vocalist
John Minnock, winner of Best Male Vocalist and Lydia Liebman
Sounds of A and R, winner of Best Group and Randall Haywood, winner of Male Rising Star
Lifetime Achievement Award-winner Cobi Narita with Perri Gaffney, Robin Bell-Stevens and family
Lifetime Achievement Award-winner Cobi Narita with Perri Gaffney, Gwen Kelley and family
Antoinette Montague
Lynette Washington
Ty Stephens and Antoinette Montague
Pureum Jin
Randall Haywood
Flavio Silva
Herb Boyd
Stefon Harris
Robin Bell-Stevens
Mark Ruffin
Antoinette Montague and Paquito D''Rivera
Akua Dixon
Tracy Hyter-Suffern
Lois Gilbert
Champian Fulton
Lauren Sevian and Sheila Anderson
Ty Stephens and Champian Fulton
Pureum Jin
Cobi Narita
Johnny O''Neal
Pureum Jin
Lauren Sevian
Corey Wallace
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Are you a Broadway superfan? Do you dream about locking eyes with your favorite Broadway beltress? Do you fantasize about posing for a selfie with a f... (read more)
VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Alex Brightman Celebrates Thanksgiving With 'Dead Bird' Music Video
The Netherworld is getting into the Thanksgiving spirit with a new take on Beetlejuice's iconic song 'Dead Mom,' entitled 'Dead Bird.' Check out the v... (read more)
Theatre Critic John Simon Has Passed Away at 94
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that theatre critic John Simon has passed away at the age of 94.... (read more)
BAT OUT OF HELL Will Launch Australian Arena Tour in 2020
Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, which concluded at run at New York City Center in September, is heading down under. BroadwayWorld has just learned tha... (read more)
The 9 Best Broadway Holiday Albums of 2019!
Tis the season for holiday tunes! From festive favorites to brand-new bops, Broadway isn't disappointing this year, with a huge variety of new holiday... (read more)
Gideon Glick Will Take Over Role Of Seymour In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in January
Tony Award nominee Gideon Glick (To Kill A Mockingbird, Significant Other) will take over the role of a?oeSeymoura?? in Little Shop of Horrors beginni... (read more)