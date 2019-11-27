Photo Flash: Jazz Stars Shine Bright At NYC Readers Jazz Awards At Birdland

Sunday, November 24th marked New York's premier jazz event of the season, the 6th New York City Readers Jazz Awards presented by Hot House Magazine, in partnership with Jazzmobile. A packed house at the iconic Birdland Jazz Club enjoyed an exciting night of music and recognition for the very finest musicians that New York City has to offer. After over 80,000 votes were cast by fans worldwide, winners of the awards were announced for each of the 19 categories. A portion of the net proceeds of ticket sales were donated to Jazzmobile to support its mission to present high quality education and performance programs - an endeavor that also provides employment opportunities for our musicians and vocalists. This year's honoree was broadcast icon Mark Ruffin, and the Lifetime Achievement Award was given to producer, director and philanthropist Nobuko "Cobi" Narita.

Attendees had the opportunity to witness rare musical collaborations between finalists including Paquito d'Rivera with Akua Dixon and Walter Garro; a spectacular performance by Sounds of A&R; and an All-Star Jam featuring winners John Minnock, Champian Fulton, Pureum Jin, Fukushi Tainaka, Corey Wallace and Lauren Sevian, as well as Ty Stephens, Lynette Washington, Johnny O'Neal, Brent Birckhead and Antoinette Montague. Danny Mixon's swingin' quartet was the house band for the evening. In addition, some of the most important names in the industry were in attendance, presenting awards throughout the evening.

​​​​​​Photo Credit: Hubert Willians and Fred Cohen.



Robin Bell-Stevens (Jazzmobile) and Gwen Kelley (Hot House)

Flavio Silva, winner of Best Guitar and Suzi Reynolds

Danny Mixon, Antoinette Montague and Ty Stephens

Stefon Harris, winner of Best Vibraphonist

Mark Ruffin, Honoree

Pureum Jin, winner of Best Alto Saxophonist, Rising Star and Jazz Artist of the Year

Fukushi Tainaka, winner of Best Drummer

Lauren Sevian, winner of Best Baritone Saxophonist

Sheila Anderson and Freddie Hendrix, winner of Best Trumpeter

Corey Wallace, winner of Best Trombonist

Champian Fulton, winner of Best Pianist and Best Female Vocalist

John Minnock, winner of Best Male Vocalist and Lydia Liebman

Sounds of A and R, winner of Best Group and Randall Haywood, winner of Male Rising Star

Lifetime Achievement Award-winner Cobi Narita with Perri Gaffney, Robin Bell-Stevens and family

Lifetime Achievement Award-winner Cobi Narita with Perri Gaffney, Gwen Kelley and family

Antoinette Montague

Amina Figarova

Lynette Washington

Ty Stephens and Antoinette Montague

Pureum Jin

Randall Haywood

Flavio Silva

Herb Boyd

Stefon Harris

Robin Bell-Stevens

Mark Ruffin

Antoinette Montague and Paquito D''Rivera

Akua Dixon

Tracy Hyter-Suffern

Lois Gilbert

Champian Fulton

Lauren Sevian and Sheila Anderson

Ty Stephens and Champian Fulton

Pureum Jin

Cobi Narita

Johnny O''Neal

Pureum Jin

Lauren Sevian

Corey Wallace





