Photo Flash: Inside Viva Broadway's EL CONJUNTO Concert Series

Viva Broadway is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a previously announced cabaret-style concert series titled "El Conjunto" hosted by Ana Villafañe(On Your Feet! and NBC's "Sunnyside" and "New Amsterdam") at the W Living Room Times Square (W Hotel, 1567 Broadway) with special guest performances from Broadway stars and musical direction by Justin Ramos.

Remaining performances are on Sunday, September 29 and Sunday, October 13. Performing at the September 29th concert will be: Bianca Marroquin (Chicago), Luis Salgado (On Your Feet!), and more. More performers to be announced shortly. Performers are subject to change. For ticket info visit: www.todaytix.com/x/nyc/shows/18588-el-conjunto.

