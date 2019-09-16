Photo Flash: Inside Viva Broadway's EL CONJUNTO Concert Series
Viva Broadway is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a previously announced cabaret-style concert series titled "El Conjunto" hosted by Ana Villafañe(On Your Feet! and NBC's "Sunnyside" and "New Amsterdam") at the W Living Room Times Square (W Hotel, 1567 Broadway) with special guest performances from Broadway stars and musical direction by Justin Ramos.
Remaining performances are on Sunday, September 29 and Sunday, October 13. Performing at the September 29th concert will be: Bianca Marroquin (Chicago), Luis Salgado (On Your Feet!), and more. More performers to be announced shortly. Performers are subject to change. For ticket info visit: www.todaytix.com/x/nyc/shows/18588-el-conjunto.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Dyllon Burnisde
Dyllon Burnisde
Dyllon Burnisde, Ana Villafane, Isabelle McCalla and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer
Isabelle McCalla
Isabelle McCalla
Luis Salgado and Ana Villafañe
Pepper Solana
Will Hack, Justin Ramos, Ana Villafañe, Aixa Burgos and James Rushin
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Phyllis Newman. The news was shared on social media by her daughter, Amanda Green. Newman was 86 ye... (read more)
Broadway Stage Manager Arthur Gaffin Has Passed Away
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn that Broadway stage manager, Arthur Gaffin, has passed away.... (read more)
Just In: Cast Announced for Les Miserables West End Return at Sondheim Theatre
Cameron Mackintosh announced today the new cast of Boublil and Schönberg's LES MISERABLES at the newly restored Sondheim Theatre, when the theatre re-... (read more)
THE MUSIC MAN Is Accepting Online Submissions to Find Tommy Djilas
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Music Man is coming back to Broadway next fall, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The production, dir... (read more)
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND National Tour Set Design Revealed
The national tour of Once On This Island is preparing to tell its story on the road and today we got our first glimpse of the tour's set design!... (read more)
Talia Suskauer, Allison Bailey, and Cleavant Derricks Join the WICKED Tour
The Broadway sensation WICKED will welcome new cast members to the National Tour beginning performances Tuesday, September 24 at The Smith Center in L... (read more)