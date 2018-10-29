Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Patti Murin, Cory Cott, Norm Lewis, and the Company of THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS

Creatives and actors are working away today on THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS - which will take place tonight at 8:00 PM at The American Airlines Theatre. Cast members Cory Cott, Norm Lewis, Jackie Cruz, Patti Murin, Jeremy Shamos, John Mulaney, Jordan Roth, Lea DeLaria and others are all working furiously to put on 4 live musicals tonight - all written, choreographed, composed, rehearsed and performed within 24 Hours!

Get a peek at rehearsals below!

The 24 Hour Musicals will feature four brand new musicals written and performed in the span of just 24 hours. This year's musicals will be directed by Carolyn Cantor, Kathleen Marshall, Robert O'Haraand Kate Whoriskey; and will be written and composed by: Aimee Mann, Ashley Nicole Black, Amanda Green, Kirsten Childs, Jonathan MarcSherman and Rona Siddiqui.

24 Hour Musicals on Broadway will feature performances by: Carol Kane, Corey Cott, Donald Webber Jr., Emily Estefan, Jeremy Shamos, Jessica Hecht, Joel Marsh Garland, Merle Dandridge, Jasmine Cephas Jones and previously announced: Bebe Neuwirth, John Mulaney, Dee Roscioli, Jackie Cruz, Jordan Roth, Lea DeLaria, Jose Llana, Molly Ringwald, Norm Lewis, Patti Murin, Savion Glover, Will Swenson and others. Zac Zingerwill lead the orchestra for the evening and Sarah O'Gleby and Rick & Jeff Kuperman are choreographers.

The evening will benefit Lillys' work supporting women in theater and promoting gender parity, as well as The 24 Hour Plays' programs, including The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals (a professional intensive for young artists). It will also pay homage to the women who are changing the landscape of American atre, through appearances by Lynn Nottage, Lisa Kron, Stacey Mindich, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Todd London and Sarah Ruhl.

Tickets for The 24 Hour Musicals on Broadway are available for purchase at www.24hourplays.com or by calling (212) 868-4444. Premium tickets are available that include a cast and VIP afterparty, as well as event sponsorship opportunities at www.24hourplays.com/sponsorship.

Photo Credit: Howard Sherman

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You