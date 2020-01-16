Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND At Signature Theatre
Get a peek inside rehearsal as Lauren Yee's acclaimed play, Cambodian Rock Band, prepares to make its Off-Broadway premiere!
Guitars tuned. Mic checked. Get ready to rock! This darkly funny, electric new play with music tells the story of a Khmer Rouge survivor returning to Cambodia for the first time in thirty years, as his daughter prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals. Backed by a live band playing contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies, this thrilling story toggles back and forth in time as father and daughter face the music of the past. The New York premiere of this intimate rock epic about family secrets is set against a dark chapter of Cambodian history. It launches Steinberg Award-winning playwright Lauren Yee's Residency 5.
The cast includes Francis Jue as Duch, Abraham Kim as Rom, Jane Lui as Pou, Joe Ngo as Chum, Courtney Reed as Neary/Sothea and Moses Villarama as Ted/Leng.
The creative team for Cambodian Rock Band includes Takeshi Kata (Scenic Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), David Weiner (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design), Luke Norby (Projection Design), Matt MacNelly (Music Supervision) and Unkle Dave's Fight-House (Fight Director). The Production Stage Manager is Charles M. Turner III and casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.
Cambodian Rock Band begins performances on February 2 and opens on Monday, February 24 on the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center. The production is an limited engagement through March 15, 2019.
Photo Credit: Omar Khan
Lauren Yee, Chay Yew, Abraham Kim, Jane Lui, Courtney Reed, Moses Villarama, Joe Ngo and Francis Jue
Abraham Kim, Jane Lui, Courtney Reed, Moses Villarama, Joe Ngo and Francis JueLauren Yee and Chay Yew
Lauren Yee and Chay Yew
Cambodian Rock Band scripts
Moses Villarama and Courtney Reed
Costume design sketches
