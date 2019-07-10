Photo Flash: Head INTO THE WOODS with the Starry Cast of the Town Hall Concert

Get an inside look at the star-studded Broadway concert event of the summer, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods. Produced by and benefitting Cleveland Musical Theatre, the one-night-only event played the historic The Town Hall on Monday, July 8 at 7:30pm.

The cast was led by Alice Ripley (Next to Normal) as The Witch, Tony Yazbeck (On the Town) as The Baker, Kate Shindle (Fun Home) as The Baker's Wife, Betsy Wolfe (Waitress) as Cinderella, Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress) as Little Red, Jordan Matthew Brown (The Book of Mormon) as Jack, Pamela Myers (Into the Woods) as Jack's Mother, Lee Wilkof (Waitress) as Mysterious Man, Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera) as Rapunzel, Zach Adkins (Anastasia) as Rapunzel's Prince, John Riddle(Frozen) as Cinderella's Prince, Antoinette Comer (Mamma Mia!) as Florinda, Tee Boyich(Mean Girls) as Lucinda, Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys) as The Wolf, Timothy Warmen (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Cinderella's Father, Melvin Tunstall III (Beautiful) as The Steward, Maureen McGovern (Little Women) as Cinderella's Stepmother, Kristy Cates (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Cinderella's Mother, Julie James as The Narrator, and Susan Blackwell ([title of show]) as the voice of The Giant.

Photo Credit: Katy Beth Barber





