Photo Flash: Head INTO THE WOODS with the Starry Cast of the Town Hall Concert
Get an inside look at the star-studded Broadway concert event of the summer, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods. Produced by and benefitting Cleveland Musical Theatre, the one-night-only event played the historic The Town Hall on Monday, July 8 at 7:30pm.
The cast was led by Alice Ripley (Next to Normal) as The Witch, Tony Yazbeck (On the Town) as The Baker, Kate Shindle (Fun Home) as The Baker's Wife, Betsy Wolfe (Waitress) as Cinderella, Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress) as Little Red, Jordan Matthew Brown (The Book of Mormon) as Jack, Pamela Myers (Into the Woods) as Jack's Mother, Lee Wilkof (Waitress) as Mysterious Man, Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera) as Rapunzel, Zach Adkins (Anastasia) as Rapunzel's Prince, John Riddle(Frozen) as Cinderella's Prince, Antoinette Comer (Mamma Mia!) as Florinda, Tee Boyich(Mean Girls) as Lucinda, Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys) as The Wolf, Timothy Warmen (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Cinderella's Father, Melvin Tunstall III (Beautiful) as The Steward, Maureen McGovern (Little Women) as Cinderella's Stepmother, Kristy Cates (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Cinderella's Mother, Julie James as The Narrator, and Susan Blackwell ([title of show]) as the voice of The Giant.
Photo Credit: Katy Beth Barber
Sean Francis Patrick and Miles J. Sternfeld
Tee Boyich, Maureen McGovern, Betsy Wolfe, and Antoinette Comer
Pamela Myers, Jordan Matthew Brown, and Julie James
Caitlin Houlahan, Tony Yazbeck, and Kate Shindle
Tee Boyich, Betsy Wolfe, and Antoinette Comer
Alice Ripley, Tony Yazbeck, and Kate Shindle
Betsy Wolfe, Maureen McGovern, Caitlin Houlahan, Kate Shindle, Tony Yazbeck, Jordan Matthew Brown, Timothy Warmen, and Pamela Myers
Matt Bogart and Caitlin Houlahan
Jordan Matthew Brown
Kaley Ann Voorhees and Alice Ripley
Kate Shindle, John Riddle, Melvin Tunstall II, and Betsy Wolfe
Kaley Ann Voorhees and Kate Shindle
Julie James, Alice Ripley, and Caitlin Houlahan
Caitlin Houlahan, Tony Yazbeck, and Alice Ripley
Jordan Matthew Brown and Tony Yazbeck
Jordan Matthew Brown, Betsy Wolfe, Kate Shindle, Alice Ripley, Tony Yazbeck, Caitlin Houlahan, and Pamela Myers