Photo Flash: Hal Prince, Stephen Sondheim and More on the Red Carpet for DGF's 'Lucky Stars' Gala
Last night at Gotham Hall in New York City, the newly renamed Dramatists Guild Foundation honored patrons of the arts including legendary director and producer Hal Prince; visionary fashion designer Jason Wu President; and, CEO of Shiseido Americas Marc Rey. BroadwayWorld has photos from the red carpet below!
Throughout the evening famed writers introduced "their lucky stars" to perform pieces from their bodies of work. Guests were treated to performances from Cheyenne Jackson & Ramin Karimloo; Jason Robert Brown introduced Shoshana Bean saying she has his favorite voice of all time; Carol Burnett and John Mulaney had the crowd laughing throughout the night; and Norm Lewis closed the show with Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera.
Also featured were John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey, Beth Leavel, Jackie Burns, Bonnie Milligan, Alexandra Socha and Alex Newell, with appearances by William Ivey Long and Doug Wright.
Presenting writers included: Stephen Sondheim, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Jason Robert Brown, Andrew Lloyd Webber (via video), Charlotte Caffey and Jane Weidlen of The Go-Go's, Lisa Lambert, Marsha Norman and DGF President Andrew Lippa.
The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.
The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.
The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.
The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.
The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.
The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.
The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.
The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.
Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson
Ken Fallin with his drawing of Jason Wu
Ken Fallin with his drawing of Hal Prince
Ken Fallin with his drawing of Marc Rey
Ken Fallin with his drawing of John Mulaney
Stanley Steinberg and Ken Fallin
Terrance McNally and Gretchen Cryer
Terrance McNally and Gretchen Cryer
Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lippa
Donovan Leitch
Donovan Leitch
Donovan Leitch, Charlotte Caffey, Jane Wiedlinand and Christine Russell
Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin
Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin
Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin
Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin
Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin
Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin
Marc Rey and Doug Wright
Marc Rey and Doug Wright
Marc Rey and guest
Marc Rey and guest
Charlotte Caffey, Laura Heywood and Jane Wiedlin
Laura Heywood and Jane Wiedlin
Charlotte Caffey, Laura Heywood and Jane Wiedlin
Charlotte Caffey, Laura Heywood and Jane Wiedlin
Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince
Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince
Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince
Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince
Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince
Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince
Bonnie Milligan with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin
Bonnie Milligan and Alexandra Socha
Bonnie Milligan and Alexandra Socha
Bonnie Milligan and Alexandra Socha
Andy Mientus, Alexandra Socha and Michael Arden
Andy Mientus, Alexandra Socha and Michael Arden
Andy Mientus and Michael Arden
Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt
Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt
John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler
John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler
John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler
John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler
Carol Burnett and Stephen Sondheim
Carol Burnett and Stephen Sondheim
Carol Burnett and Stephen Sondheim
Carol Burnett and Stephen Sondheim
Carol Burnett and Stephen Sondheim
Jason Wu and Ken Fallin
Meghan Collinson
Meghan Collinson
Meghan Collinson
Meghan Collinson
Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson
Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson
Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson
Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson
Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson
Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson
Jessica Molaskey and John Pizzarelli