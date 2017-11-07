Photo Flash: Hal Prince, Stephen Sondheim and More on the Red Carpet for DGF's 'Lucky Stars' Gala

Last night at Gotham Hall in New York City, the newly renamed Dramatists Guild Foundation honored patrons of the arts including legendary director and producer Hal Prince; visionary fashion designer Jason Wu President; and, CEO of Shiseido Americas Marc Rey. BroadwayWorld has photos from the red carpet below!

Throughout the evening famed writers introduced "their lucky stars" to perform pieces from their bodies of work. Guests were treated to performances from Cheyenne Jackson & Ramin Karimloo; Jason Robert Brown introduced Shoshana Bean saying she has his favorite voice of all time; Carol Burnett and John Mulaney had the crowd laughing throughout the night; and Norm Lewis closed the show with Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera.

Also featured were John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey, Beth Leavel, Jackie Burns, Bonnie Milligan, Alexandra Socha and Alex Newell, with appearances by William Ivey Long and Doug Wright.

Presenting writers included: Stephen Sondheim, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Jason Robert Brown, Andrew Lloyd Webber (via video), Charlotte Caffey and Jane Weidlen of The Go-Go's, Lisa Lambert, Marsha Norman and DGF President Andrew Lippa.



The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.



Carol Burnett



Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson



Laura Heywood



Ken Fallin with his drawing of Jason Wu



Ken Fallin with his drawing of Hal Prince



Ken Fallin with his drawing of Marc Rey



Ken Fallin with his drawing of John Mulaney



Stanley Steinberg and Ken Fallin



Terrance McNally and Gretchen Cryer



Terrance McNally



Gretchen Cryer



Stephen Sondheim



Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lippa



Donovan Leitch



Donovan Leitch, Charlotte Caffey, Jane Wiedlinand and Christine Russell



Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin



Marc Rey and Doug Wright



Marc Rey



Doug Wright



Charlotte Caffey, Laura Heywood and Jane Wiedlin



Hal Prince



Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince



Bonnie Milligan



Bonnie Milligan with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin



Alexandra Socha



Carol Burnett



Bonnie Milligan and Alexandra Socha



Lynn Ahrens and Alex Newell



Alex Newell



Shoshana Bean



Marsha Norman



Lucy Simon



Jackie Burns



Andy Mientus, Alexandra Socha and Michael Arden



Andy Mientus and Michael Arden



Michael Arden



Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt



Troy Britton Johnson



Jason Wu



John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler



John Mulaney



Annamarie Tendler



Carol Burnett and Stephen Sondheim



Carol Burnett



Jason Wu and Ken Fallin



Meghan Collinson



Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson



Jessica Molaskey and John Pizzarelli



John Mulaney and Hal Prince



Stephen Sondheim, John Mulaney and Hal Prince