Photo Flash: Hal Prince, Stephen Sondheim and More on the Red Carpet for DGF's 'Lucky Stars' Gala

Nov. 7, 2017  

Last night at Gotham Hall in New York City, the newly renamed Dramatists Guild Foundation honored patrons of the arts including legendary director and producer Hal Prince; visionary fashion designer Jason Wu President; and, CEO of Shiseido Americas Marc Rey. BroadwayWorld has photos from the red carpet below!

Throughout the evening famed writers introduced "their lucky stars" to perform pieces from their bodies of work. Guests were treated to performances from Cheyenne Jackson & Ramin Karimloo; Jason Robert Brown introduced Shoshana Bean saying she has his favorite voice of all time; Carol Burnett and John Mulaney had the crowd laughing throughout the night; and Norm Lewis closed the show with Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera.

Also featured were John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey, Beth Leavel, Jackie Burns, Bonnie Milligan, Alexandra Socha and Alex Newell, with appearances by William Ivey Long and Doug Wright.

Presenting writers included: Stephen Sondheim, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Jason Robert Brown, Andrew Lloyd Webber (via video), Charlotte Caffey and Jane Weidlen of The Go-Go's, Lisa Lambert, Marsha Norman and DGF President Andrew Lippa.

The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.
The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.

The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.
The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.

The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.
The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.

The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.
The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.

The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.
The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.

The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.
The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.

The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.
The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.

The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.
The 2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala reception at Gotham Hall.

Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett

Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson
Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson

Laura Heywood
Laura Heywood

Laura Heywood
Laura Heywood

Laura Heywood
Laura Heywood

Ken Fallin with his drawing of Jason Wu
Ken Fallin with his drawing of Jason Wu

Ken Fallin with his drawing of Hal Prince
Ken Fallin with his drawing of Hal Prince

Ken Fallin with his drawing of Marc Rey
Ken Fallin with his drawing of Marc Rey

Ken Fallin with his drawing of John Mulaney
Ken Fallin with his drawing of John Mulaney

Stanley Steinberg and Ken Fallin
Stanley Steinberg and Ken Fallin

Ken Fallin
Ken Fallin

Ken Fallin
Ken Fallin

Terrance McNally and Gretchen Cryer
Terrance McNally and Gretchen Cryer

Terrance McNally and Gretchen Cryer
Terrance McNally and Gretchen Cryer

Terrance McNally
Terrance McNally

Gretchen Cryer
Gretchen Cryer

Stephen Sondheim
Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim
Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim
Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lippa
Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lippa

Stephen Sondheim
Stephen Sondheim

Donovan Leitch
Donovan Leitch

Donovan Leitch
Donovan Leitch

Donovan Leitch, Charlotte Caffey, Jane Wiedlinand and Christine Russell
Donovan Leitch, Charlotte Caffey, Jane Wiedlinand and Christine Russell

Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin
Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin

Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin
Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin

Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin
Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin

Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin
Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin

Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin
Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin

Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin
Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin

Marc Rey and Doug Wright
Marc Rey and Doug Wright

Marc Rey and Doug Wright
Marc Rey and Doug Wright

Marc Rey
Marc Rey

Doug Wright
Doug Wright

Marc Rey and guest
Marc Rey and guest

Marc Rey and guest
Marc Rey and guest

Charlotte Caffey, Laura Heywood and Jane Wiedlin
Charlotte Caffey, Laura Heywood and Jane Wiedlin

Laura Heywood and Jane Wiedlin
Laura Heywood and Jane Wiedlin

Charlotte Caffey, Laura Heywood and Jane Wiedlin
Charlotte Caffey, Laura Heywood and Jane Wiedlin

Charlotte Caffey, Laura Heywood and Jane Wiedlin
Charlotte Caffey, Laura Heywood and Jane Wiedlin

Hal Prince
Hal Prince

Hal Prince
Hal Prince

Hal Prince
Hal Prince

Hal Prince
Hal Prince

Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince
Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince

Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince
Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince

Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince
Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince

Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince
Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince

Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince
Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince

Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince
Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince

Bonnie Milligan
Bonnie Milligan

Bonnie Milligan
Bonnie Milligan

Bonnie Milligan with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin
Bonnie Milligan with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin

Alexandra Socha
Alexandra Socha

Alexandra Socha
Alexandra Socha

Alexandra Socha
Alexandra Socha

Alexandra Socha
Alexandra Socha

Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett

Bonnie Milligan and Alexandra Socha
Bonnie Milligan and Alexandra Socha

Bonnie Milligan and Alexandra Socha
Bonnie Milligan and Alexandra Socha

Bonnie Milligan and Alexandra Socha
Bonnie Milligan and Alexandra Socha

Lynn Ahrens and Alex Newell
Lynn Ahrens and Alex Newell

Alex Newell
Alex Newell

Alex Newell
Alex Newell

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Marsha Norman
Marsha Norman

Marsha Norman
Marsha Norman

Lucy Simon
Lucy Simon

Lucy Simon
Lucy Simon

Lucy Simon
Lucy Simon

Jackie Burns
Jackie Burns

Jackie Burns
Jackie Burns

Andy Mientus, Alexandra Socha and Michael Arden
Andy Mientus, Alexandra Socha and Michael Arden

Andy Mientus, Alexandra Socha and Michael Arden
Andy Mientus, Alexandra Socha and Michael Arden

Andy Mientus and Michael Arden
Andy Mientus and Michael Arden

Andy Mientus
Andy Mientus

Michael Arden
Michael Arden

Michael Arden
Michael Arden

Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt
Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt

Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt
Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt

Troy Britton Johnson
Troy Britton Johnson

Jason Wu
Jason Wu

Jason Wu
Jason Wu

Jason Wu
Jason Wu

Jason Wu
Jason Wu

Jason Wu
Jason Wu

Jason Wu
Jason Wu

John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler
John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler

John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler
John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler

John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler
John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler

John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler
John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler

John Mulaney
John Mulaney

John Mulaney
John Mulaney

Annamarie Tendler
Annamarie Tendler

Carol Burnett and Stephen Sondheim
Carol Burnett and Stephen Sondheim

Carol Burnett and Stephen Sondheim
Carol Burnett and Stephen Sondheim

Carol Burnett and Stephen Sondheim
Carol Burnett and Stephen Sondheim

Carol Burnett and Stephen Sondheim
Carol Burnett and Stephen Sondheim

Carol Burnett and Stephen Sondheim
Carol Burnett and Stephen Sondheim

Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett

Jason Wu and Ken Fallin
Jason Wu and Ken Fallin

Meghan Collinson
Meghan Collinson

Meghan Collinson
Meghan Collinson

Meghan Collinson
Meghan Collinson

Meghan Collinson
Meghan Collinson

Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson
Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson

Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson
Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson

Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson
Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson

Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson
Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson

Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson
Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson

Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson
Jason Wu and Meghan Collinson

Jessica Molaskey and John Pizzarelli
Jessica Molaskey and John Pizzarelli

John Mulaney and Hal Prince
John Mulaney and Hal Prince

Stephen Sondheim, John Mulaney and Hal Prince
Stephen Sondheim, John Mulaney and Hal Prince


