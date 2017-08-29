Photo Flash: Hal Linden, Matt Bogart, Britney Coleman and More Preview Arena Stage's 2017-18 Season

Arena Stage's 2017/18 Season Preview event took place following the all-day, free Community Day and Costume Sale on August 26, 2916. The evening included performances from and conversations with artists involved in the 2017/18 season. BroadwayWorld has photos from the star-studded event below!

The company's 68th season reflects Arena Stage's commitment to championing diverse voices and producing work that is politically and socially-relevant.

The season kicks off with the return of John Strand's 2015 smash-hit political drama The Originalist, featuring acclaimed D.C. actor Edward Gero, reprising his role as Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Molly Smith directs this special limited engagement, which gives audiences the opportunity to experience the show afresh, as the late Justice Scalia's seat is filled on the Supreme Court. Later in the season, Jack Willis reprises his performance as President Lyndon Baines Johnson and reunites with director Kyle Donnelly in the D.C. premiere of The Great Society, the sequel to Robert Schenkkan's Tony Award-winning play All the Way.

The season continues with newer work from contemporary female voices, including Karen Zacarías' hot-button comedy Native Gardens, about the clash of class and culture that pushes well-meaning neighbors over the edge in their fight for garden space (directed by Blake Robison); Christina Ham's Nina Simone: Four Women, a play with music revealing how the velvet-throated songstress defined the sound of the Civil Rights Movement (directed by Timothy Douglas); and Jeanne Sakata's Hold These Truths, which tells the true story of Gordon Hirabayashi, the son of Japanese immigrants who defied a court order when America put its own citizens into internment camps during World War II (directed by Jessica Kubzansky).

Sparks fly this holiday season with the toe-tapping musical The Pajama Game. When a workers' strike pits management against labor, it ignites an outrageous battle of the sexes. Director Alan Paul teams up with choreographer Parker Esse and music director James Cunningham to bring this comedic love story to life, featuring seductive dance numbers, including "Steam Heat" and "Hernando's Hideaway," and a swinging score.

Mary Kathryn Nagle's world-premiere drama Sovereignty debuts as the fourth Power Play in Arena Stage's ambitious initiative to commission and develop 25 new plays and musicals over the next 10 years, focused on stories of politics and power. Directed by Molly Smith, this daring new play tells the story of a young Cherokee lawyer fighting to restore her Nation's jurisdiction, with shadows stretching from 1830s Cherokee Nation and Andrew Jackson's Oval Office to present-day Oklahoma.

The season features two classic dramas-Arthur Miller's The Price, one of the most personal plays by the American theater giant, directed by Arena Stage Deputy Artistic Director Seema Sueko and featuring Hal Linden; and August Wilson's Two Trains Running, the seventh production to be produced by Arena Stage as part of the Pulitzer Prize winner's acclaimEd Pittsburgh Cycle examining Black America.

The season culminates with Snow Child, a magical new musical that dances on the edge of legend, based on Eowyn Ivey's novel. In the 1920 Alaskan wilderness, a couple struggles to rebuild their lives. Everything changes when they are visited by a wild and mysterious girl who embodies the dark woods that surround their cabin. Featuring a vibrant and haunting score that combines backcountry bluegrass and contemporary musical theater, Snow Child is as evocative as the land it depicts. Molly Smith directs this world-premiere musical, featuring a book by John Strand, music by Bob Banghart and Georgia Stitt and lyrics by Stitt.

To learn more about Arena Stage's 2017/18 season, visit arenastage.org/shows-tickets/the-season.