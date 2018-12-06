Photo Flash: HRHÂ The Duke Of Sussex Attends Gala Performance Of BAT OUT OF HELLÂ In Support Of The Invictus Games Foundation

Last night, hit West End show, Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, was attended by HRH The Duke of Sussex as a special gala performance of the show was held in support of the Invictus Games Foundation, of which The Duke is Patron.



Also in the audience, alongside members of the public who had bought tickets to show their support, were nearly six hundred serving or ex-service personnel and staff of military charities and organisations from across the UK. These guests were invited by the Invictus Games Foundation to thank the military charities and their beneficiaries for their service, and for their support for wounded, injured, or sick Servicemen and women (WIS) and the Foundation.



Prior to the performance, The Duke met with a number of WIS serving and ex-servicemen and women before taking to the stage to thank the cast and company of Bat Out of Hell - The Musical for their partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation.



Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, the Duke of Sussex thanked the company of Bat Out of Hell The Musical, as well as the audience. He said, "You have all played a part in making sure that we can continue the work that the Invictus Games Foundation do by convening the Nations and ensuring that the Invictus Games continues as a platform for people all over the world."



The winner of the Evening Standard Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical 2017, Jim Steinman's Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre in 2017, and has been seen by over 700,000 people to date. It began previews at London's Dominion Theatre on Monday 2 April and is now booking through to 5 January 2019. The show is also having success internationally, touring in Germany, with further exciting news for the future of Bat Out Of Hell The Musical to be announced.



Following the gala performance, the partnership between Bat Out of Hell - the Musical and the Invictus Games Foundation will continue, with plans to invite children and family members of serving or ex-service personnel to join a day of performance workshops.



Prior to the show, theatre-goers got a close-up view of the Invictus Games Racing Jaguar GT4 car. This was showcased by one of their WIS drivers, Major Steve McCulley, who this year competed in the British GT Championship with the rest of the team.



Kaz Fisk, from Basingstoke, who attended the pre-show meet and greet said, "It was so exciting to be invited to attend the performance. Having competed in the Invictus Games Sydney 2018, it's great to see how the Invictus Games Foundation goes from strength to strength thanks to the support of its partners. Plus, I loved the show!"



Julian Stoneman, Executive Producer and General Manager welcomed The Duke to the stage, and said, "Bat Out of Hell -The Musical is proud to be an official partner of the Invictus Games Foundation. We believe that no matter who you are, the values and principles that the Invictus Games Foundation stands for resonate with people across the globe.

Diversity and equality are words that come to mind when we watch tonight's show, so no matter who you are, we hope that you draw inspiration from the words of our multi award-winning writer and composer, Jim Steinman, 'the beat is yours forever, the beat is always true, and when you really need it the most, that's when Rock and Roll dreams come through'."

Photo Credit: Bat Out Of Hell The Musical / Invictus Games Foundation.



The Duke of Sussex and the Cast of BAT OUT OF HELL

