Photo Flash: Go Inside Broadway Acts for Women with Sara Bareilles & More!

Reproductive rights advocacy organization A is For once again brought together stars of stage and screen with Broadway Acts for Women: A Star-Studded Night of Karaoke and Comedy on September 30, 2018. The night feature performances from Broadway stars, actors, and comedians who support access to reproductive health care. Broadway Acts for Women is the only benefit that brings the Broadway community out in force for abortion rights and reproductive health care.

Hosted by SNL's Cecily Strong and Emmy winner & Tony nominee Martha Plimpton, performers included Tony nominee Judy Kuhn, Tony nominee Ariana DeBose, Wicked star Jessica Vosk, Olivier winner Lesli Margherita and many more. Downtown comedy genius Amanda Duarte served as the auctioneer. Musical direction by Dan Lipton with the A is For house band.

Founded in 2012, A is For is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing women's reproductive rights and ending the stigma against abortion care. A is For envisions a world in which every woman has access to the full spectrum of reproductive choice. Since 2015, Broadway Acts for Women has raised over 200k. This year's beneficiaries are National Advocates for Pregnant Women, Access Reproductive Care and the National Network of Abortion Funds. Group Photo attached. For more information, visit www.aisfor.org.

Photo Credit: Dianna Bush Photography

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You