Photo Flash: Glenn Close, Norm Lewis and More Perform at National Dance Institute's Fall Benefit

Jacques d'Amboise, founder of National Dance Institute (NDI) the non-profit organization that has transformed the lives of millions of public school children through the arts, hosted an intimate evening filled with Broadway song and dance. As part of his renowned Art Nest series, Jacques hosts these quarterly fundraising events as an opportunity to surround NDI children with industry professionals and expand their knowledge and understanding of the arts.

The event included a special benefit performance titled, "Songs I've Sung on Broadway... and One I Wish I Had." Conceived and directed by Jacques d'Amboise, the event featured performances by Glenn Close, Norm Lewis, Charlotte d'Amboise, Robert Fairchild and the exuberant children of National Dance Institute. Scroll down for photos!

The NDI children opened the show with an upbeat and energetic performance to "This Joint is Jumpin'" and also performed their own rendition of Hamilton's "Room Where it Happens," choreographed by Christopher d'Amboise.

Charlotte d'Amboise sang a heartfelt rendition of "At the Ballet," from A Chorus Line with her own rendition of the lyrics rewritten to reflect her childhood, what it was like growing up in NYC and the impact her father and the arts had on her life. She also performed "Me and My Baby" from Chicago alongside two Chicago dancers she brought with her for the evening.

Norm Lewis beautifully sang "I Got Plenty o' Nuttin" from Porgy and Bees and "Bring Him Home" from Les Miserables. Robert Fairchild talked about there was no place he'd rather be the night after his last bow with the New York City Ballet. He performed "Bianca" from Kiss Me Kate and also "I've Got Life" from Hair with the assistance of NDI dancers.

Glenn Close talked about how her children were a part of NDI growing up and the impact it had on their lives. She closed the evening with performances of "The Colors of My Life" from Barnum and "Hello, Young Lovers: from Rogers & Hammerstein.

For more information about NDI, visit www.nationaldance.org.

Photo Credit: Eduardo Patino

