Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Rehearsal Photos for ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE Starring Carla Gugino, Celeste Arias and More
Anatomy of a Suicide begins performances on February 1 and opens on Tuesday, February 18 at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street). The production is a limited engagement through March 15, 2020.
Take a look at rehearsal photos below!
Anatomy of a Suicide will feature Celeste Arias (Uncle Vanya), Jason Babinsky (Network), Gabby Beans (Marys Seacole), Ava Briglia ("John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch"), Carla Gugino ("Jett"), Julian Elijah Martinez (Network), Jo Mei (The Great Wave), Vince Nappo ("Reign"), Miriam Silverman (Junk), and Richard Topol (Indecent).
Anatomy of a Suicide is written by Alice Birch and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz
Three generations of women. Their lives play out simultaneously. For each, the chaos of what has come before brings a painful legacy. Winner of the 2018 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Anatomy of a Suicide is a revelatory exploration of mothers and daughters.
Anatomy of a Suicide will feature scenic design by Mariana Sanchez, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Rucyl Frison, projection design by Hannah Wasileski, and casting by Telsey + Company; Karyn Casl, CSA; Madison Sylvester.
Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster
Celeste Arias, Gabby Beans and Carla Gugino
The cast of Anatomy of a Suicide
The cast and creative team of Anatomy of a Suicide
Lileana Blain-Cruz and Alice Birch
The cast of Anatomy of a Suicide
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Cameron Mackintosh has announced that the lunchtime opening event for the Sondheim Theatre has been delayed after Stephen Sondheim suffered a fall tha... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Has Broken the Winter Garden Box Office Record for the Third Time
Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) announced Beetlejuice broke the Winter Garden (1634 Broadw... (read more)
PHOTO: WAITRESS's Former Jennas Reunite On Closing Night
Sugar, butter, Jennas! Broadway said happy trails to the smash-hit musical Waitress on Sunday January 5th, and many of the show's former Jennas were o... (read more)
Miguel Cervantes Will Lead HAMILTON on Broadway
BroadwayWorld has confirmed that Miguel Cervantes will be joining the Broadway company of Hamilton, taking over the role of Alexander Hamilton, fresh ... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Watch the Pilot of NBC's New Musical Comedy ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forgi... (read more)
Breaking: SING STREET Will Transfer to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre This Spring
New York Theatre Workshop's critically-acclaimed World Premiere of the new musical SING STREET, currently playing a sold-out engagement at NYTW (Artis... (read more)