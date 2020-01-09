Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Rehearsal Photos for ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE Starring Carla Gugino, Celeste Arias and More

Anatomy of a Suicide begins performances on February 1 and opens on Tuesday, February 18 at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street). The production is a limited engagement through March 15, 2020.

Anatomy of a Suicide will feature Celeste Arias (Uncle Vanya), Jason Babinsky (Network), Gabby Beans (Marys Seacole), Ava Briglia ("John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch"), Carla Gugino ("Jett"), Julian Elijah Martinez (Network), Jo Mei (The Great Wave), Vince Nappo ("Reign"), Miriam Silverman (Junk), and Richard Topol (Indecent).

Anatomy of a Suicide is written by Alice Birch and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz

Three generations of women. Their lives play out simultaneously. For each, the chaos of what has come before brings a painful legacy. Winner of the 2018 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Anatomy of a Suicide is a revelatory exploration of mothers and daughters.

Anatomy of a Suicide will feature scenic design by Mariana Sanchez, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Rucyl Frison, projection design by Hannah Wasileski, and casting by Telsey + Company; Karyn Casl, CSA; Madison Sylvester.





