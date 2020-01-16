Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Production Photos and Video of Sting in THE LAST SHIP
Production photos and footage have just been released of Sting's musical, THE LAST SHIP. The national tour of THE LAST SHIP is now playing in Los Angeles at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre through February 16 followed by engagements at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, Washington D.C. at the National Theatre; St. Paul, MN at the Ordway and Detroit, MI at the Detroit Opera House.
Check out photos and video below!
Tickets are currently on sale for all national tour cities. For more information on the production and tickets, please visit thelastshipmusical.com
17-time Grammy Award®-winner Sting will star as shipyard foreman, 'Jackie White,' and will perform the role at every performance. He is joined by Frances McNamee as 'Meg,' Jackie Morrison as 'Peggy White' and Oliver Savile as 'Gideon Fletcher.'
The remainder of the entirely British cast comprises Marc Akinfolarin, Joe Caffrey, Matt Corner, Susan Fay, Orla Gormley, Annie Grace, Sean Kearns, Oliver Kearney, David Muscat, Tom Parsons, Joseph Peacock, Sophie Reid, Hannah Richardson and Jade Sophia Vertannes.
Inspired by Sting's 1991 album, "The Soul Cages," THE LAST SHIP tells the story of Gideon, a prodigal son returning home after 17 years at sea to find that the local shipyard his town was built around is closing and Meg, the love he left behind, has moved on. Tensions flare and picket lines are drawn as foreman Jackie White (Sting) rallies the workers to take over the shipyard and build one last ship in the face of the gathering storm.
A love story, a tale of family and friendship, and a passionate homage to the shipbuilding community Sting grew up in, this "thrilling and stirring musical" (The Guardian) features a Tony-nominated original score by Sting including some of his best-loved songs "Island of Souls," "All This Time," and "When We Dance."
THE LAST SHIP has a new book and direction by incoming artistic director of the National Theatre of Wales Lorne Campbell; has set design by 59 Productions, the multi award-winning studio behind the video design of the London 2012 Olympic Games, Les Misérables and War Horse; musical supervision and orchestrations by Emmy Award-winning, Drama Desk, Tony and Grammy nominated arranger/composer/producer Rob Mathes whose credits include arrangements for The Greatest Showman and work with the biggest names in music including Elton John, Tony Bennett, Lou Reed, Jay-Z, Aretha Franklin and many more; musical direction by Richard John; costume design by Molly Einchcomb; movement direction by Lucy Hind; lighting design by Matt Daw and sound design by Sebastian Frost.
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Sting and the cast
Frances McNamee and the cast
Oliver Savile and Sting
Sting
Jackie Morrison and Sting
Sting and Jackie Morrison
Frances McNamee and Oliver Savile
Jackie Morrison and the cast
