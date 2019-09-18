Photo Flash: Get a First Look at BECOMING NANCY Starring Zachary Sayle, Jessica Vosk, and More!
The new musical. Becoming Nancy, is currently playing at Alliance Theatre! Get a first look at the show in the photos below!
Based on the best-selling British novel by Terry Ronald, this new musical is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray), with a book by Elliot Davis (Peter Pan, Loserville), and a score by the songwriting team of George Stiles (Music) and Anthony Drewe (Lyrics) (Mary Poppins, Peter Pan, Honk!). BECOMING NANCY will open the Alliance Theatre's 51st season on its newly renovated Coca-Cola Stage, September 6 - October 6, 2019. Opening Night is Wednesday, September 18.
In BECOMING NANCY, smarts, talent, and great taste in music may not be enough to get David Starr through 12th grade, where, to his great surprise, he's just been given the female lead in the school play. The unconventional casting sends shock waves through David's small town and before long, it seems like everybody has an opinion on whether David should go on with the show. This huge-hearted new musical weaves a story of family bonds, first loves, and the courage it takes to find your own spotlight.
BECOMING NANCY features Zachary Sayle(Newsies the Musical) as David Starr, Matt Hetherington as Eddie Starr, Sally AnnTriplett (Finding Neverland) as Kath Starr, Jessica Vosk (Wicked) as Aunt Val, Stephen Ashfield (The Book of Mormon) as Hamish McClarnon, Jake Boyd (Wicked) as Maxie Boswell, Jasmine Rogers as Francis Bassey, and more.
Photo Credit: Greg Mooney
Cast
Sally Ann Triplett
Jasmine Rogers and Zachary Sayle
Jasmine Rogers, Nicole Medoro, Sally Ann Triplett, Zachary Sayle, Jessica Vosk, Lizzie Bea, and Matt Hetherington
Jasmine Rogers, Jake Boyd, and Zachary Sayle
Ricky Schroeder, Jasmine Rogers, Jake Boyde, and Zachary Sayle
Stephen Ashfield and Zachary Sayle
Lizzie Bea and the cast
Cast
