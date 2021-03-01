Photo: Get A Peek Inside the Palace Theatre Renovation

For some time now, Broadway's historic Palace Theatre has been under wraps and undergoing extensive renovations. TSX Broadway got a rare glimpse at the project in progress and shared a glimpse today on social media.

The historic theatre is being raised to create space for retail shops underneath. The theatre is also set to receive a new entrance on 47th Street with an 80-foot-long marquee, as well as added space in the wings, a larger lobby and twice as many bathrooms.

In 2018, The Palace Theatre closed temporarily for renovations. In 2019, those renovations were delayed due to a setback regarding a neighboring building, as BroadwayWorld previously reported.

In October, lifting jacks were installed underneath the theatre. It is now set to be raised during the second quarter of 2021. The full process is expected to take two weeks.

The most recent show to play at the Palace Theatre was The Spongebob Musical, which opened in December 2017 and closed in September 2018 to accommodate the renovations.

