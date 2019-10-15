Photo Flash: Get A First Look At SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical on Tour!
BroadwayWorld has a first look at Summer: The Donna Summer Musical on Tour! Check out photos of the cast in action below!
SUMMER features a book by Tony Award® nominee Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Tony Award® winner Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others and is directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Tony Award® winner Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Tony Award® nominee Robert Brill, costumes by Tony Award® winner Paul Tazewell, lighting by Tony Award® winner Howell Binkley, sound by Tony Award® nominee Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis. This tour is produced by the Dodgers and Tommy Mottola.
She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.
For a full list of all tour stops, click here.
Katherine Roarty, Brooke Lacy, Tamrin Goldberg
Dan'yelle Williamson (Diva Donna) and the Company of SUMMER
Alex Hairston (Disco Donna) and the Company of SUMMER
Dan'yelle Williamson (Diva Donna) and the Company of SUMMER
Dan'yelle Williamson (Diva Donna), Alex Hairston (Disco Donna), Olivia Elease Hardy (Duckling Donna) and the Company of SUMMER
Alex Hairston (Disco Donna) and the Company of SUMMER
Dan'yelle Williamson (Diva Donna), Alex Hairston (Disco Donna) and the Company of SUMMER
Dan'yelle Williamson (Diva Donna), Alex Hairston (Disco Donna), Olivia Elease Hardy (Duckling Donna) and the Company of SUMMER
