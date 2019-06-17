Photo Flash: George Takei Visits OKLAHOMA!

Actor and activist George Takei, in town for Stonewall 50 celebration, took in a piece of America at the Tony Award winning revival of "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" at Circle in the Square on Sunday. Check out photos from his visit below!

Oklahoma! returns to Broadway! Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America.



Over 75 years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before - reimagined for the 21st century.





