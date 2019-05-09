Photo Flash: First Poster of Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland in JUDY is Released

Pathe UK has released the first exclusive poster for JUDY starring Renée Zellweger! Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in the upcoming biopic directed by Tony nominee Rupert Goold (AMERICAN PSYCHO, KING CHARLES III, ENRON) from a script penned by THE CROWN's Tom Edge.

See the poster below!

The first teaser trailer for the film, which is set against the backdrop of Judy Garland's final concerts at Th Talk of the Town, will be released on Friday, May 10th. The film itself is set to be released in theaters in the UK on October 4th.

According to the film's description, "It's winter 1968, 30 years after she played the iconic role of Dorothy in The Wizard Of Oz, when showbiz legend Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a sell-out run at THE TALK of the Town. As Garland prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. Even her dreams of romance seem undimmed as she embarks on a courtship with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. And yet Garland is fragile. After working for 45 of her 47 years, she is exhausted; haunted by memories of a childhood lost to Hollywood and gripped by a desire to be back home with her kids."

According to producers, some of Garland's most beloved songs will be featured in the film.

This is not the first time that Zellweger notably shows off her pipes on the big screen. In 2002, she starred as Roxy Hart in the film adaptation of Broadway's CHICAGO. Her performance earned her a Best Actress Oscar nomination. The actress is best known for starring in the 'BRIDGET JONES' movie franchise.





