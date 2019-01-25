Photo Flash: First Look at the Magical Premiere of EVER AFTER

Get a first look below at the new production of the musical, EVER AFTER.

From award-winning songwriting team Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler (Junie B. Jones, Dear Edwina), and boasting a creative team led by Director Susan V. Booth (Troubadour) and Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter (Disaster!), EVER AFTER celebrates the true magic at the heart of the beloved Cinderella tale - the strength of the human spirit.

EVER AFTER stars Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid) as Danielle de Barbarac, Tony Award-nominee David Garrison (The Visit) as Leonardo da Vinci, Jeff McCarthy (The Pirate Queen) as Pierre Malette, Tim Rogan as Prince Henry, and Drama Desk Award-winner Rachel York (Head Over Heels) as Baroness Rodmilla du Ghent.

On Saturday, January 26, the Alliance will welcome the EVER AFTER opening night audience to its transformed performance space following eighteen months of renovations. Designed by Trahan Architects in collaboration with artist Matthias Pliessnig, expert fabricators CW Keller + Associates, and digital imagers FARO Technologies, The Coca-Cola Stage is the perfect blend of art, architecture, and cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technology.

Photo Credit: Greg Mooney

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You