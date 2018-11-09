Photo Flash: First Look at the International Premiere of WAITRESS

The hit musical Waitress opened on November 9, 2018, at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati City, Manila, Philippines. Based on the beloved film by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress features music and lyrics from six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Love Song," "Brave") and book by Jessie Nelson. Waitress tells the story of a pie maker named Jenna who, despite the mundanity of her life, finds comfort and reckoning in the simple magic of baking. With the help of her two friends, Dawn and Becky, she dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage and musters the courage to change her life for the better.

Leading the show as Jenna is award-winning international musical theater star Joanna Ampil. She has performed in the West End in musicals such as Miss Saigon, Les Miserables, Avenue Q, and Jesus Christ Superstar, to name a few. Her performance as Candida in the recent film Ang Larawan has won her numerous Best Actress Awards locally. Jenna is her first role back in the local theater scene after her stint as Grizabella in the international tour of Cats.

Playing the sassy waitress and loveable friend Becky is none other than Bituin Escalante. An influential figure in Original Pilipino Music (OPM), Bituin has also made rounds in the theater scene since 1999. Bituin has starred in numerous Tony-winning shows in roles such as Joanne in Rent, Effie White in Dreamgirls, and Asaka in Once On This Island. Her recent performance as Aling Saling in Himala: The Musical has earned her critical acclaim.

To complete the trio, Maronne Cruz plays the neurotic and eccentric Dawn. Maronne is no stranger to musical theater. She has appeared in numerous productions including Jeannie in Hair, Gabbi in Sa Wakas, Josephine in Ako Si Josephine, and Stepsister Joy in Cinderella. She has also appeared in the indie film Mariquina as Monet and, most recently, performed in the hit musical Ang Huling El Bimbo.

Joining them are Bibo Reyes as Dr. Pomatter, Nino Alejandro as Ogie, George Schulze as Earl, Dean Rosen as Cal, and Steven Conde as Joe. Luigi Quesada, Gerhard Krysstopher, Luis Marcelo, Emeline Celis Guinid, Teetin Villanueva, Sarah Facuri, and Jillian Ita-as round out the cast.

Waitress is directed by Bobby Garcia, with choreography by Cecile Martinez, set design by Tony Award winner David Gallo, lighting design by Aaron Porter, musical direction by Farley Ascuncion, costume design by Raven Ong, sound design by Josh Millican, hair and makeup design by Johann dela Fuente, and vocal coaching by ManMan Angsico.

The international premiere of Waitress will run from November 9 to December 2, 2018, at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati City. For tickets, contact TicketWorld at (632) 891-9999 or visit TicketWorld.com.ph.

Photos: Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group

The international premiere cast of WAITRESS

Joanna Ampil

Joanna Ampil

Bituin Escalante, Joanna Ampil, Maronne Cruz

Bibo Reyes, Joanna Ampil

Nino Alejandro, Maronne Cruz

The international premiere cast of WAITRESS

