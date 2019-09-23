Photo Flash: First Look at THE GREAT SOCIETY on Broadway

Robert Schenkkan returns to Broadway with The Great Society. This new play is the companion piece to Schenkkan's Tony Award winning All The Way, depicting the tumultuous times that led to the conclusion of the Johnson presidency in 1968.

Get a first look below!

Director Bill Rauch (All The Way) reunites with Schenkkan after directing the premiere of The Great Society at Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2014 and Seattle Rep in 2015.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.





