Photo Flash: First Look at Rachel Tucker and the UK Cast of COME FROM AWAY

Discover the remarkable true story of a small town that welcomed the world. As it continues sold-out, record-breaking engagements on Broadway, across the USA and in Canada, Come From Away will land for its UK premiere at London's Phoenix Theatre from 30th January 2019.

Get a first look at the production below!

This joyous new musical shares the incredible real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world that became grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that invited these 'come from aways' into their lives. As uneasiness turned into trust and music soared into the night, gratitude grew into friendships and their stories would become a celebration of hope, humanity and unity. Awarded the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical, Christopher Ashley's production guides audiences through a colourful and spirited cast of characters, brought to life by Tony and Grammy nominated writing team Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

