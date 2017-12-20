Photo Flash: First Look at Max von Essen in ANASTASIA!

Click Here for More Articles on ANASTASIA

Have you heard? We've got your first look at Tony Award nominee Max von Essen in Anastasia! Von Essen returns to Broadway to play "Gleb", taking over for original company member Ramin Karimloo.

Max von Essen recently starred on Broadway in An American in Paris as Henri Baurel, a role which earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor. He previously appeared in the revival of Evita as Agustin Magaldi, the first revival of Les Miserables as Enjolras and many more.

The new musical, Anastasia, opened on Broadway on April 24, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street), produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit) and Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening). The company is also led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Caroline O'Connorand Mary Beth Peil.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

