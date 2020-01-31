Photo Flash: First Look at Mamie Parris, Alex Finke and More in UNMASKED at Paper Mill Playhouse
Performances of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber began last night, Thursday, January 30 at Paper Mill Playhouse.
Check out photos below!
With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and written with Richard Curtis, Unmasked will continue through Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ). Opening Night is Sunday evening, February 9, 2020 at 7:00pm.
Directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Paper Mill's Cinderella), with music direction by Sam Davis (Prince of Broadway), the cast features Nicholas Edwards (Frozen), Alex Finke (Come From Away), Alyssa Giannetti (Love Never Dies), Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera), Kara Haller (School of Rock), Amy Justman (Company), Andrew Kober (School of Rock, Paper Mill's Cinderella), Angel Lozada (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies), Mamie Parris (School of Rock, Cats), Dave Schoonover (Love Never Dies, Paper Mill's Cinderella), and Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville).
One of the most successful musical theater composers of all time takes audiences behind the scenes in Unmasked, a world-premiere featuring stories and songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber's remarkable life and celebrated work. This funny and warm musical portrait, a concert for the theater, offers an intimate look at Lloyd Webber's five decades in the spotlight and beyond, from his quirky family and bohemian youth in London to the creation of such smash hits as Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. You'll hear new and sometimes unexpected interpretations of his best-loved songs, rediscovered gems, and some new material specially written for this production.
Photo Credit: Jerry Dalia
Unmasked Cast
Alex Finke, Mauricio Martinez, Mamie Parris, Nicholas Edwards, Amy Justman, and Alyssa Giannetti
Alyssa Giannetti and Bronson Norris Murphy
Dave Schoonover, Marta Bagratuni, and Angel Lozada
Rema Webb, Mamie Parris, and Amy Justman
Nicholas Edwards with Jeremy Landon Hays, Rema Webb, and Mamie Parris
Mamie Parris, Dave Schoonover and Angel Lozada
Andrew Kober and company
Mamie Parris and Dave Schoonover
Alex Finke, Rema Webb, Mamie Parris, Amy Justman, and Alyssa Giannetti
