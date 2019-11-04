Photo Flash: First Look at Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream In Recording Studio

Joshua Hinck and Scott Wasserman are giving a sneak peek into the recording process for their upcoming album of Sondhiem reimagined as Disco. The album, recorded over multiple days, has 12 tracks with over 40 Sondheim songs in mash-up, medley, and stand-alone arrangements all set in the disco world.

The cast features the talents of Alison Luff (Waitress, Wicked), Blaine Krauss (Pose, Great Comet, The Cher Show), Aneesa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme), Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress, Mrs. Doubtfire), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog's Day), Brittnie Price (Postmodern Jukebox), Juwan Crawley (Aladdin), Deonté L. Warren (Aladdin), Joshua Hinck (Hail Oblivion), Aili Venho (50 Shades! The musical), and Onyie Nwachukwu (Cirque Dreams, Rent Natl Tour).

Conceived by Joshua Hinck with arrangements by Scott Wasserman (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hanson) the album's 12-piece 'disco' orchestra is made up of Nicole Patrick, Lydia Paulos, Ward Williams, Joshua Hunton, Kyle Stalsberg, Jay Julio, Josh Henderson, Grau, Hajime Yoshida, Jami Dauber, Mark Miller, and Paul Staroba.

The album will be released Spring 2020. You can help in the creation of the album by making a contribution to their crowdfunding campaign here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/sondheimdisco





