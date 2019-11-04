Photo Flash: First Look at Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream In Recording Studio
Joshua Hinck and Scott Wasserman are giving a sneak peek into the recording process for their upcoming album of Sondhiem reimagined as Disco. The album, recorded over multiple days, has 12 tracks with over 40 Sondheim songs in mash-up, medley, and stand-alone arrangements all set in the disco world.
The cast features the talents of Alison Luff (Waitress, Wicked), Blaine Krauss (Pose, Great Comet, The Cher Show), Aneesa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme), Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress, Mrs. Doubtfire), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog's Day), Brittnie Price (Postmodern Jukebox), Juwan Crawley (Aladdin), Deonté L. Warren (Aladdin), Joshua Hinck (Hail Oblivion), Aili Venho (50 Shades! The musical), and Onyie Nwachukwu (Cirque Dreams, Rent Natl Tour).
Conceived by Joshua Hinck with arrangements by Scott Wasserman (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hanson) the album's 12-piece 'disco' orchestra is made up of Nicole Patrick, Lydia Paulos, Ward Williams, Joshua Hunton, Kyle Stalsberg, Jay Julio, Josh Henderson, Grau, Hajime Yoshida, Jami Dauber, Mark Miller, and Paul Staroba.
The album will be released Spring 2020. You can help in the creation of the album by making a contribution to their crowdfunding campaign here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/sondheimdisco
James Yost, Joshua Hinck, and Scott Wasserman
Scott Wasserman, Joshua Hinck, Deont L. Warren, and Juwan Crawley
Scott Wasserman, Jay Julio, Josh Henderson, Kyle Stalsberg, Joshua Hunton, Lydia Paulos, and Ward Williams
Scott Wasserman, Jay Julio, Josh Henderson, Kyle Stalsberg, Joshua Hunton, Lydia Paulos, and Ward Williams
Grau
Alison Luff, Blaine Krauss, Joshua Hinck, and Scott Wasserman
Brittnie Price and Onyie Nwachukwu
Vishal Vaidya, Brittnie Price, and Onyie Nwachukwu
Juwan Crawley and Deont L. Warren
Mario Viele
Scott Wasserman, Aneesa Folds, and Joshua Hinck
Alison Luff, Blaine Krauss, and Mario Viele
Charity Ang l Dawson and Scott Wasserman
Vishal Vaidya, Brittnie Price, Onyie Nwachukwu, and Scott Wasserman
Jami Dauber, Mark Miller, and Hajime Yoshida
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway actress and 1993 Tony Award nominee Ann Crumb has passed away following a long struggle with ovarian... (read more)
What You Can (and Can't) Bring Into a Broadway Theatre
Before you head to the theatre, it's important to keep in mind that certain items that you might have on hand will not be permitted inside a Broadway ... (read more)
Exclusive: Get A First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On Tour
The National tour of Once On This Island is now officially on the road across the country! Once On This Island will play over 25 cities in its first y... (read more)
Tickets For MRS. DOUBTFIRE On Broadway Are Now On Sale
Tickets for the Broadway premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical, are now on sale at Telecharge.com. Produced by multi-Tony Award winner Kevin Mc... (read more)
FLYING OVER SUNSET Will Hold an Open Call For the Role of Sophia Loren
An open call will be held for the role of Sophia Loren in the new Broadway musical FLYING OVER SUNSET, produced by Lincoln Center Theater.... (read more)
CITY OF ANGELS Will Transfer to the West End, Starring Rosalie Craig, Hadley Fraser, and Vanessa Williams
Josie Rourke's critically acclaimed and Olivier Award winning production of City of Angels makes its West End transfer five years since opening at the... (read more)