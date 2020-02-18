Photo Flash: First Look at Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss in AMERICAN BUFFALO
The first photo of Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss for Broadway's AMERICAN BUFFALO has been released!
Check it out below!
Three small-time hustlers want a bigger cut of the American dream. David Mamet's classic about loyalty and greed stars Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® winner Laurence Fishburne (Thurgood, The Matrix), Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards, Fosse/Verdon), and Emmy® winner Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Hedwig), under the direction of Neil Pepe (Tony®-winning Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company). American Buffalo returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin.
The creative team for American Buffalo includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design) and Telsey + Company, William Cantler, CSA and Karyn Casl, CSA (Casting).
Performances for American Buffalo begin on March 24, 2020 with an official opening on April 14, 2020 at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street). This is a 16-week limited engagement through July 12, 2020.
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
