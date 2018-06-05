Photo Flash: First Look at LCT3's PASS OVER

LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater presents Pass Over by Antoinette Nwandu, directed by Danya Taymor. The cast includes, Gabriel Ebert, Jon Michael Hill, Namir Smallwood.

In Pass Over, Moses (to be played by Jon Michael Hill) and Kitch (Namir Smallwood) stand around on the corner - talking smack, passing the time, and hoping that today a miracle will come. A provocative mashup of Waiting for Godot and the Exodus saga, Pass Over exposes the unquestionable human spirit of young black men who dream about a promised land they've yet to find.

Performances began Saturday, June 2 at 7pm. Opening Night is Monday, June 18 at 7pm. Monday and Wednesday through Sunday evenings at 7pm. Matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

Tickets, priced at $30, are currently available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, on-line at Telecharge.com, or by visiting www.lct3.org.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You