Photo Flash: First Look at Kathleen Chalfant and More in 'FOR PETER PAN...' at Playwrights Horizons

Below, BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action in the Playwrights Horizons New York premiere production of For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday, a new play by two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Sarah Ruhl (Stage Kiss, Dead Man's Cell Phone at Playwrights; In the Next Room, or the vibrator play; The Clean House).

Directed by Obie Award winner Les Waters (The Christians, Doris to Darlene at Playwrights; Ms. Ruhl's In the Next Room, or the vibrator play; 10 Out of 12; Big Love; Artistic Director, Actors Theatre of Louisville), the play is currently in previews for an opening on September 13 at 7:30 PM at the company's Mainstage Theater (416 West 42nd Street). The limited engagement is currently scheduled to play through Sunday, October 1.

The cast of For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday features Tony Award nominee and three-time Obie Award winner Kathleen Chalfant in the title role (Ms. Ruhl's Dead Man's Cell Phone at Playwrights, Wit, Angels in America, Ms. Ruhl's Dear Elizabeth), David Chandler(Doris to Darlene, Black Sea Follies at Playwrights; Lost in Yonkers; Death of a Salesman), Ron Crawford (The Grapes of Wrath, Outside Mulligan), two-time Obie Award winner Lisa Emery (Marjorie Prime, Marvin's Room at Playwrights; Casa Valentina; Iron; Curtains; Six Degrees of Separation), Tony Award nominee Daniel Jenkins (Ms. Ruhl's Stage Kiss at Playwrights, Big, Big River, Oslo) and Keith Reddin (Baby with the Bathwater at Playwrights as Actor; Highest Standard of Living, Life and Limb at Playwrights as Author; on Broadway in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), as well as the canine talents of Macy.

Playing Peter Pan at her hometown children's theater is one of Ann's (Ms. Chalfant) fondest, most formative memories. Now, fifty years later, Neverland calls again, casting her and her siblings back to this faraway dreamscape where the refusal to grow up confronts the inevitability of growing old. In her highly anticipated return to Playwrights, Sarah Ruhlconjures a tender, yearning tale that flies in the face of time, in the search for a second youth.