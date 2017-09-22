Photo Flash: First Look at Jonno Davies, Matt Doyle and More in A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Off-Broadway

A CLOCKWORK ORANGE, director Alexandra Spencer-Jones's electrifying, critically-acclaimed stage adaption of Anthony Burgess' 1962 literary masterpiece, has released photos and video of the play's New York Premiere production, opening Monday night, September 25, 2017 at New World Stages. The 16-week Off-Broadway engagement began previews at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) on Saturday, September 2, 2017 and will run through Saturday, January 6, 2018. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Direct from a sold-out London run, A CLOCKWORK ORANGE is a groundbreaking classic of ultraviolence and sexuality, luring audiences into the glass-edged, testosterone-filled underworld of a dystopian future with the explosive story of little Alex and his rebellious gang of teenage Droogs.

The play's London star Jonno Davies (Shakespeare in Love, Midsummer Night's Dream, Dracula) makes his New York Stage debut in the role of iconic antihero Alex deLarge, alongside Matt Doyle (Sweeney Todd, Spring Awakening) as Georgie, Sean Patrick Higgins (Streetcar Named Desire at Yale Rep) as Dim, Misha Osherovich (Omen Road to Starville) as Pete, Brian Lee Huynh (War Horse, The Light Years) as Frank/Dr. Brodsky, Timothy Sekk (Dreyfus in Rehearsal, Avow) as Chaplain/Deltoid, Aleksander Varadian (Women Beware Women at Camden's People Theatre) as Marty/Warder, Ashley Robinson (Floyd Collins, Sunset Boulevard in West End) as Minister/Old Woman, Jimmy Brooks ("Blue Bloods," "Power") as F-Me Pumps/Governor and Jordan Bondurant (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Mamma Mia!) as swing.

Widely considered a cultural landmark since its release in 1962, A Clockwork Orange has been declared one of the "100 Greatest Novels of All Time" by both Time Magazine and The Guardian. Kubrick's film, released in 1971, was an immediate hit with American audiences and critics, grossed over ten times its budget, and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture.

Photo Credit: Caitlin McNaney

