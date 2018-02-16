Photo Flash: First Look at Joe Iconis' LOVE IN HATE NATION at Penn State

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Penn State Centre Stage premiere production of the musical Love in Hate Nation, February 13-24, in the Playhouse Theatre, University Park. With Music, lyrics, and book by Joe Iconis, Love in Hate Nation was commissioned by Penn State Musical Theatre as part of their New Works Initiative.

John Simpkins (The Black Suits, Legendale) directs. Music direction is by Dan Riddle (Les Miserables, The Light in the Piazza), with choreography by Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon). Jennifer Ashley Tepper (The Untold Stories of Broadway) is dramaturg and Charlie Rosen (Prince of Broadway, Honeymoon in Vegas) provides orchestrations.

A love story between two girls, Love in Hate Nation is set in an early 1960's juvie hall. Taking musical cues from wall-of-sound pop and rock and roll girl group, Riot grrrl, the show tells the story of young people caught between eras of a changing America and their attempt to break out of the boxes society has created around them. This is the story of American rebels in the making on the verge of revolution!

Penn State's production features Amina Faye as Susannah, Katie Griffith as Sheila, Talia Suskauer as Ms. Asp, Caleb Smith as Kitty, Mikayla McKasey as Judith, Lena Skeele as Dorothy, Morgan Hecker as Ya-Ya, Jasmine Forsberg as Rat, and Kevin Dort as The Guy. Swings and understudies include Aidan Cole, Laura Guley, Ariana Notartomaso, andMaria Wirries.

Penn State's production is designed by Parker Sweeney (scenery), Ken Friedhoff (lighting), Emma Dickerson (costumes), and Olivia Girdano (sound). Lyric Hamilton is production stage manager.

Joe Iconis is the author of Be More Chill (Two River Theater), Broadway Bounty Hunter (Barrington Stage Company), The Black Suits (Center Theater Group), the rock and roll Spaghetti Western musical Bloodsong of Love (Ars Nova), ReWrite (Urban Stages), Theaterworks USA's The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks and We The People. Upcoming projects include The Hunter S. Thompson Musical for La Jolla Playhouse.

For more information and tickets to Love in Hate Nation, please visit https://theatre.psu.edu/LOVEINHATE.



Director John Simpkins discusses notes with members of the cast of Love in a Hate Nation during rehearsal for the production.

Costume designer Emma Dickerson, right, helps cast member Amina Faye with her wardrobe prior to rehearsal for the Penn State Centre Stage production of Love in Hate Nation.

Katie Griffith will portray the character Sheila Nail in the Penn State Centre Stage premiere production of Love in a Hate Nation opening Feb. 13 at the Playhouse Theatre.

Amina Faye will be making her Penn State Centre Stage debut in the premiere prodution of Joe Iconisâ€™ Love in a Hate Nation opening Feb. 13 at the Playhouse.

Katie Griffith, left, rehearses a scene from the Penn State Centre Stage premiere presentation of Love In a Hate Nation with fellow cast member Amina Faye at the Playhouse Theatre.

Amina Faye, left, and Talia Suskauer, along with the entire cast and crew of the Penn Staet Centre Stage premiere production of Love in a Hate Nation, are in rehearsal and preparing for the shows Feb. 13 opening at the Playhouse.

Talia Suskauer, playing the role of Ms. Asp, rehearsed a scene from the Penn State Centre Stage premiere production of the musical Love in a Hate Nation.

