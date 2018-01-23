Photo Flash: First Look at Ben Whishaw, Michelle Fairley & More in JULIUS CAESAR

Nicholas Hytner's production of Julius Caesar, the London Theatre Company's second production at the Bridge Theatre, runs from 20 January to 15 April 2018, with opening night on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Designs are by Bunny Christie, with costumes by Christina Cunningham, music by Nick Powell, lighting by Bruno Poet and sound by Paul Arditti.

The cast comprises David Calder (Caesar), Michelle Fairley (Cassius), David Morrissey (Mark Antony) and Ben Whishaw (Brutus) with Adjoa Andoh(Casca), Rosie Ede (Marullus/Artemidorus), Leila Farzad (Decius Brutus), Fred Fergus (Lucius/Cinna the Poet), Wendy Kweh (Calpurnia), Mark Penfold (Caius Ligarius), Abraham Popoola (Trebonius), Sid Sagar (Flavius/Popilius Lena), Nick Sampson (Cinna), Hannah Stokely (Metellus Cimber) and Kit Young (Octavius) as well as ensemble members Zachary Hart and Leaphia Darko. Other roles are played by members of the company.

Caesar returns in triumph to Rome and the people pour out of their homes to celebrate. Alarmed by the autocrat's popularity, the educated élite conspire to bring him down. After his assassination, civil war erupts on the streets of the capital.

Hytner's production will be in promenade, thrusting its audience into the street party that greets Caesar's return, the congress that witnesses his murder, the rally that assembles for his funeral and the chaos that explodes in its wake. With seating wrapped around the action, there will also be several hundred immersive standing tickets at £25 available in advance for each performance.

Julius Caesar will be broadcast on National Theatre Live on 22 March 2018.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

