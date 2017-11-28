Photo Flash: First Look at Amy Schumer, Laura Benanti & More in METEOR SHOWER!

Meteor Shower opens tomorrow night, Wednesday, November 29 at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.). Meteor Shower stars Emmy Award winners Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key, both in their Broadway debut, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos, and is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks.

It's a hot night in Ojai, California, and Corky (Schumer) and her husband Norm (Shamos) are having another couple over. Laura (Benanti) and Gerald (Key), though, aren't looking for a casual evening of polite small talk with new friends. Eventually, the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky. Entertaining has never been more entertaining than in this "cosmic comedy from the master of the American absurd" (Variety).

The design team for Meteor Shower includes Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Scenic Design), Tony and Academy Award winner Ann Roth (Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), and two-time Drama Desk Award winner Fitz Patton (Sound Design). Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

Meteor Shower had its world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre, and had a subsequent production at the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, CT.

Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Related Articles