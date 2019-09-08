Photo Flash: First Look At WIFEY At Dream Up Festival

Theater for the New City, Crystal Field (Artistic Director) will present WIFEY by Sarah E. beginning this weekend as part of the Dream Up Festival. WIFEY follows one woman's journey through marriage in the wake of the 2016 election, exploring what it means to be and become a wife in Trump's America.

Afternoon performances will be presented on September 8, 14 and 15 at 2 pm. Evening performances will be offered on September 10 and 12 at 9 pm. The performance runs 80 minutes long, and all tickets are $18. All performances will be held at Theater for the New City.

Structured as a series of vignettes, this new work blends intimate drama, poetry, experimental movement, and nuanced lighting to tell a story that spans decades. WIFEY underscores the political and personal implications of the title "wife" and examines how this label can both influence and unmoor those of us who wear it. What do we suppress, what are we expected to do, and who must we become? WIFEY reminds us that we cannot adequately advocate on behalf of ourselves - and our daughters - without wholeheartedly listening to and engaging with the female experience. Please note that this production includes nudity and mature themes.

For tickets, please visit https://theaterforthenewcity.net/?vh_show=wifey or call the box office at (212) 254-1109. For more information about the production, please visit https://www.wifeyproduction.com./



