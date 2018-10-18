Photo Flash: First Look At The National Tour of A BRONX TALE
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the North American Tour of A BRONX TALE, the new musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo.
The full cast of A Bronx Tale, which features 11 alumni from the Broadway production, is led by Joe Barbara as Sonny, Richard H. Blake as Lorenzo, Joey Barreiro as Calogero, Michelle Aravena as Rosina, Brianna-Marie Bell as Jane, Antonio Beverly as Tyrone, Frankie Leoni as Young Calogero, and Shane Pry as Young Calogero Alternate.
A BRONX TALE's ensemble will feature Mike Backes, Michael Barra, Sean Bell, Joshua Michael Burrage, Joey Calveri, Giovanni DiGabriele, John Gardiner, Peter Gregus, Haley Hannah, Kirk Lydell, Ashley McManus, Chris Messina, Robert Pieranunzi, Brandi Porter, Kyli Rae, Joseph Sammour, Paul Salvatoriello, Brittany Williams and Jason Williams.
The Company is currently performing at the Auditorium Theater in Rochester, NY through Sunday, October 21, and will have performances at Proctors in Schenectady, NY October 23-28 in advance of the Official Tour Opening at the Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles, CA on November 8, 2018. For tour dates and more, please visit www.ABronxTaleTheMusical.com.
Joe Barbara (Sonny, left) and Joey Barreiro (Calogero, center), with the Touring Company of A Bronx Tale
Joe Barbara (Sonny) and Frankie Leoni (Young C) and Company of A Bronx Tale
Frankie Leoni (Young C) and Richard H. Blake (Lorenzo)
Richard H. Blake (Lorenzo), Frankie Leoni (Young C) and Michelle Aravena (Rosina)
Brianna-Marie Bell, with Antonio Beverly, Ashley McManus, Brandi Porter, Jason Williams, and Kirk Lydell
The Company Of A Bronx Tale
The Company Of A Bronx Tale
Brianna-Marie Bell (Jane) and Joey Barreiro (Calogero)
The Company Of A Bronx Tale
Joey Barreiro (Calogero) and Frankie Leoni (Young C)
Brianna-Marie Bell (Jane) with Brandi Porter and Ashley McManus
Michelle Aravena (Rosina) and Richard H. Blake (Lorenzo)
Joe Barbara (Sonny) and Frankie Leoni (Young C)
Joe Barbara (Sonny) and Joey Barreiro (Calogero)
Joe Barbara (Sonny) and Richard H. Blake (Lorenzo)
The Company Of A Bronx Tale