Photo Flash: First Look At Renee Rapp In MEAN GIRLS On Broadway
Her name is Renee Rapp, and she is a massive deal. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, 2018 Jimmy Award winner Renee Rapp is set to take over the role of Regina George in the hit Broadway production of Mean Girls. Get a first look at North Shore High's new queen bee below!
Mean Girls marks the Broadway debut for 19-year old Renee Rapp. She is a graduate of North Carolina's Charlotte Northwest School of the Arts. She won the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress after winning Best Actress at the Blumey Awards for her performance as Sandra in Big Fish. She has also played Wendla in Theatre Charlotte's production of Spring Awakening and Monteen in Roundabout's recent reading of Jason Robert Brown's Parade helmed by Michael Arden.
Mean Girls began previews at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre on March 12, 2018 and officially opened on April 8, 2018. It features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
