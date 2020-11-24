Photo Flash: Eva Noblezada Sings Selena at Radial Park

Radial Park at Halletts Point Play just welcomed two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada, for two nights only in Selena: A Live Drive-In Experience.

Selena: A Live Drive-In Experience, was a one of a kind, live, simultaneously cinematic and theatrical performance, that will include musical numbers from the hit-movie both before and intertwined in-time within the film including, I Will Survive / Funky Town, Last Dance, The Hustle, On The Radio, Como La Flor, La Carcacha, Bidi Bidi Bom Bom, Baila Esta Cumbia, Dreaming of You, and I Could Fall in Love alongside a live 6-piece band.

Radial Park is a brand-new Broadway-centric drive-in movie experience featuring live performances at Halletts Point Play, a 50,000 square-foot open-air space in Astoria, Queens, located along the waterfront, with views of the East River and the Manhattan skyline features this first-of-its-kind drive-in that will include a variety of experiences including live performances from Broadway stars, movies on the big screen, movie-style concessions, food trucks and much more.

