Photo Flash: Ethan Hawke, Conrad Ricamora and Gaten Matarazzo Stopped by OKLAHOMA!
Hollywood came to the Prairie this week as celebs caught up at the Tony Award winning Broadway revival of "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" at the Circle In the Square. The hit musical will end its Broadway run as scheduled on Sunday, January 19th.
Oklahoma! returned to Broadway, stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core. Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America.
Conrad Ricamora, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Gaten Matarazzo
Patrick Vaill, Conrad Ricamora Sasha Hutchings
Ethan Hawke, Damon Daunno, Conrad Ricamora
Ethan Hawke, Patrick Vaill, James Davis, Maya Hawke, Gaten Matarazzo
