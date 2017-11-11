Photo Flash: Escape the Cold Weather with One of SWEENEY TODD's Piping Hot Pies and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week SWEENEY TODD is fighting off the autumn cold with the warmth from their ovens...hope no one gets too close! Meanwhile over at ANASTASIA, the princesses have a quick manicure! Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



Anastasia (Broadway): @mollyisrushing This #sip brought to you by #essie #broadwaynails #anastasiamusical

Taming of the Shrew (Regional): @crystallucasperry No one gets me ready for ACT2 like @Eacoffin can! #WigginOut #InterMission #MidShowMagic #ShrewCrew @CrystalLucasPerry is Petruchio in Shakespeare's TAMING OF THE SHREW at @ChicagoShakes | Running now through Nov 12th | #Shakespeare #cstShrew #CallMePetruhio #TamingOfTheShrew #saturday #night #grind #play #chicago #theatre #costume #smile #actor #model #artist #fun #women #photo #photography #sip #love #brave #bold #beautiful #ArtistsAtWork

Cinderella (National Tour): @nicolezelka Gabz and Char love our fans. Model first, actor second. #SIP #CinderellaTour @cinderellabway @officialbroadwayworld

Every Day A Visitor (Regional): @ijenmac Happy Saturday from the cast of @arkansaspublictheatre "Every Day A Visitor! #sip #aptseason32

It’s COLD outside, but in here the oven is warm and the pies are piping hot!!! ???????????@sweeneytoddnyc #SIP @jmlyles1 @stacie_bono @jrrapson @erynlecroy @michaelleslie3887 @jaykeboid @dannyrothman A post shared by Carolee Carmello (@caroleecarmello) on Nov 11, 2017 at 1:59pm PST





