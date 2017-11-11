SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS
Click Here for More Articles on SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS

Photo Flash: Escape the Cold Weather with One of SWEENEY TODD's Piping Hot Pies and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Nov. 11, 2017  

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week SWEENEY TODD is fighting off the autumn cold with the warmth from their ovens...hope no one gets too close! Meanwhile over at ANASTASIA, the princesses have a quick manicure! Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!

Photo Flash: Escape the Cold Weather with One of SWEENEY TODD's Piping Hot Pies and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Anastasia (Broadway): @mollyisrushing This #sip brought to you by #essie #broadwaynails #anastasiamusical

Photo Flash: Escape the Cold Weather with One of SWEENEY TODD's Piping Hot Pies and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Taming of the Shrew (Regional): @crystallucasperry No one gets me ready for ACT2 like @Eacoffin can! #WigginOut #InterMission #MidShowMagic #ShrewCrew @CrystalLucasPerry is Petruchio in Shakespeare's TAMING OF THE SHREW at @ChicagoShakes | Running now through Nov 12th | #Shakespeare #cstShrew #CallMePetruhio #TamingOfTheShrew #saturday #night #grind #play #chicago #theatre #costume #smile #actor #model #artist #fun #women #photo #photography #sip #love #brave #bold #beautiful #ArtistsAtWork

Photo Flash: Escape the Cold Weather with One of SWEENEY TODD's Piping Hot Pies and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Cinderella (National Tour): @nicolezelka Gabz and Char love our fans. Model first, actor second. #SIP #CinderellaTour @cinderellabway @officialbroadwayworld

Photo Flash: Escape the Cold Weather with One of SWEENEY TODD's Piping Hot Pies and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Every Day A Visitor (Regional): @ijenmac Happy Saturday from the cast of @arkansaspublictheatre "Every Day A Visitor! #sip #aptseason32



Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking: Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Return to HAMILTON in 2019 for Run in Puerto Rico!
  • Breaking: Tony Awards Reveal First 2018 Decisions; 1984 Ineligible, Decisions on PRINCE OF BROADWAY & More
  • Cathy Rigby, Pamela Myers, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Kim Crosby and Samantha Hill to Star in KRIS KRINGLE at The Town Hall
  • Photo Flash: Matthew Broderick & More in A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! Character Portraits
  • Breaking: KING KONG Will Officially Swing to the Broadway Theatre Next Fall
  • Photo Flash: First Look at BIG FISH Starring Kelsey Grammer at the Other Palace

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com