Photo Flash: Cristin Milioti, William JacksonÂ Harper and More Celebrate AFTER THE BLAST Opening Off-Broadway
Eboni Booth, Will Connolly, William Jackson Harper, Ben Horner, Cristin Milioti, David Pegram, and Teresa Yenque comprise the cast of the LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater production of After the Blast, a new play by Zoe Kazan, directed by Lila Neugebauer.
AFTER THE BLAST opened last night, October 23, and will run for six weeks only through Sunday, November 19 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). BroadwayWorld has photos from the opening festivities below!
AFTER THE BLAST is set in the wake of total environmental disaster, when the human population has retreated underground. Experience is simulated. Fertility is regulated. And Anna (to be played by Cristin Milioti) and Oliver (to be played by William Jackson Harper) have one last chance to have a baby.
AFTER THE BLAST has sets by Daniel Zimmerman, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Eric Southern, sound by Brandon Wolcott, and projections by Lucy Mackinnon.
Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel
Actors Ben Horner, David Pegram, and Will Connolly
Playwright Zoe Kazan and director Lila Neugebauer
Actresses Teresa Yenque, Cristin Milioti, and Eboni Booth
The Cast of After the Blast â€" Cristin Milioti, Will Connolly, David Pegram, Teresa Yenque Ben Horner, Eboni Booth and William Jackson Harper
The cast with playwright Zoe Kazan and director Lila Neugebauer
William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti and Will Connolly